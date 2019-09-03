Log in
ATTO ThunderLink® 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 to 25GbE Adapter Now Shipping

09/03/2019 | 12:14pm EDT

AMHERST, N.Y., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced they are now shipping the new ATTO ThunderLink® 3252 Thunderbolt™ 3 to 25GbE adapter.

The latest addition to the ATTO ThunderLink Thunderbolt adapter family, ATTO ThunderLink 3252 is the first 25GbE Thunderbolt 3 adapter on the market.  This cutting edge Thunderbolt adapter provides fast and reliable storage connectivity while enabling scalability for next generation platforms and infrastructures. ThunderLink 3252 is optimized for extremely low latency and high-bandwidth data transfers and features the industry's lowest power consumption.

ThunderLink 3252 will be showcased by ATTO at IBC 2019 in Amsterdam, September 13-17 at stand 7.A26.

Growing adoption of 25GbE combined with the increased bandwidth of Thunderbolt 3 delivers much-needed performance benefits to bandwidth-intensive applications such as data back-up and restoration, video-on-demand, video streaming, and medical imaging.  ATTO ThunderLink 3252 supports existing 10GbE infrastructures, making a network upgrade easy yet future-proof.

ThunderLink 3252 will make an excellent connectivity expander for the newly announced Apple Mac Pro® or for the iMac Pro® and Mac mini®.  An indispensable tool for media production workflows, ThunderLink 3252 supports 4K video file transfers and display simultaneously. 

“As an original developer of Thunderbolt technology, we’re very excited to continue our longstanding commitment to provide the broadest portfolio of reliable Thunderbolt products for high-performance, data-intensive audio and video workflows,” said Tom Kolniak, senior director of marketing at ATTO Technology, Inc.

To browse the entire ATTO Technology family of connectivity solutions, visit: www.atto.com.

Purchase ATTO products through leading Value Added Resellers, System Integrators and the ATTO Web Store. Learn more: www.atto.com/howtobuy/

Follow ATTO on Twitter and LinkedIn.  Like us on Facebook. (@ATTOTechnology)

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt.  ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.

Contact: Susannah Boutet
ATTO Technology, Inc.
sboutet@atto.com  
Phone: +1 (716) 691-1999 x159
Fax: +1 (716) 691-9353

© GlobeNewswire 2019
