ATUS ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Altice USA, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action– ATUS

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement and Prospectus (collectively, the "Offering Documents") issued in connection with Altice's June 2017 initial public offering ("IPO") of the important January 18, 2019 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Altice investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Altice class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1393.html

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) “The Altice Way” proprietary growth model previously developed in Europe and described in the Offering Documents as a means to achieve superior margin performance was falsely touting Altice’s capacity to face already existing highly competitive environments and ever-changing consumer behaviors; (2) Altice was suffering from aggressively growing competition both in Europe and the United States, directly causing negative and decelerating revenue and EBITDA growth and impacting Altice’s market share; (3) more specifically, Altice was suffering from mismanaged rate events, regulatory compliance and poorly managed network and customer care both in its France and Portugal segments, thereby impacting its customer base and churn rate, (4) Altice could not simply replicate the “The Altice Way” in the U.S. and (5) as a result, Altice’s Offering Documents were materially misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 18, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

