AUD At Risk If Virus Data Doesn't Improve -- Market Talk

02/13/2020 | 04:48pm EST

21:32 GMT - Australia's extended travel ban on tourists from China will prolong the negative economic impact on the economy. At this stage, the RBA expects the hit to GDP growth to be largely contained to 1Q20 before rebounding later in the year. CBA says that if new data shows that cases of the coronavirus are not stabilising, financial markets will price in the risk of further economic disruption in China and Australia. Under this scenario, AUD can fall back towards the Feb 10 low of 0.6660. (james.glynn@wsj.com; @JamesGlynnWSJ)

