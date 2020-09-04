Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AUGUST JOBS DATA: Solid Numbers Boosting Recovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 01:45pm EDT

By SBE Council at 4 September, 2020, 12:33 pm

by Raymond J. Keating-

On the long road to recovery, August ranked as a solid month in terms of employment, based on the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The establishment survey pointed to payroll gains of 1.37 million in August, which fell in line with a notable slowdown over the past two months. Consider that payrolls increased by 4.78 million in June, by 1.48 million in July, and then this 1.37 million in August.

However, the second survey included in this monthly report is the household survey. While this survey tends to be more volatile from month to month, it also better captures startup and small business activities.

According to the household survey, August was more robust in terms of the recovery. Employment grew by 3.76 million in August, while adding 5.1 million jobs since June.

And after declining in July, the labor force expanded by 968,000 in August. Also, those not in the labor force declined by 783,000.

In addition, while the unemployment rate fell from 10.2 percent in July to 8.4 percent in August, that measure of the jobs market can be an unreliable guide as to what's actually happening in terms of the labor force and employment. More informative are the employment-population ratio, and the labor force participation rate.

The employment-population ratio moved from 54.6 percent in June to 55.1 percent in July and 56.5 percent in August.

The move in the labor force participation rate has been less robust, but still positive, with the rate going from 61.4 percent in July to 61.7 percent in August.

Of course, this is a small snapshot of what's been happening in terms of employment. There are two comparisons that matter right now.

First is a comparison of the latest month's data to the bottom that was hit in April. Doing this comparison, we see some noteworthy progress in climbing out of a deep hole.

For example, employment hit bottom at 133.4 million in April, with an employment-population ratio of 51.3 percent. By August, employment had risen by 13.9 million since that April bottom, with the employment-population ratio registering 56.5 percent. So, the April-vs.-August comparison is encouraging.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Second is a comparison of the latest month's data to where we were before the pandemic hit. Doing this comparison, we see how far we still have to go to climb out of this pit.

For example, employment registered 158.8 million in February, versus August's 147.3 million. That is, we're still down by more than 11 million jobs. Also, the employment-population ratio stood at 61.1 percent in February, while registering 56.5 percent in August. So, the February-vs.-August comparison serves as a sober reminder of just how far we have to go to merely get back to where we were before the pandemic.

One final thought cuts both ways. First, the gains reported by the household survey point to some kind of recovery going on among American small businesses. Second, the immediate weeks and months after hitting bottom were bound to provide some degree of snapback, but the hard work lies ahead when it becomes clearer how many small businesses have closed their doors permanently and how many individuals have decided to exit entrepreneurship altogether.

Policymakers need to come together and recognize that the U.S. needs a rebirth of entrepreneurship, and that means a truly pro-entrepreneur policy foundation featuring low taxes, light regulatory burdens, free trade, restrained government spending and sound money.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 17:44:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:41pHYB : Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
02:41pWALMART : Selects 850 Entrepreneurs to Pitch their U.S. Manufactured Products at First-Ever Virtual Open Call Event
BU
02:40pAB INTERNATIONAL GROUP CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:40pNEWS : to Host Virtual Dow Jones Investor Day
PU
02:38pNORSEMONT MINING : Annual General and Special Meeting Results
AQ
02:36pPyroGenesis Signs $11.5MM Contract for US Navy's Two Ship Build
GL
02:34pMaryland Attorney Michele Rosenfeld Triumphs in Years-Long Land Development Case
GL
02:33pGREAT WEST LIFECO : President and CEO to speak at Scotiabank Financials Summit
AQ
02:32pWORLD'S LARGEST MEETING OF ENTERPRISE ARCHITECTS CONCLUDES : Real-World Examples of Successful Business Transformation Journeys
BU
02:31pRESEARCH REPORT : Trampoline Market (2020-2024) | Growing Penetration of E-commerce to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Traffic figures for August 2020
3JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY COM N : All systems 'go' for Just Eat Takeaway.com Grubhub acqu..
4BHP GROUP : BHP : Appointment of Non-executive Director
5CIENA CORPORATION : CIENA CORP : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group