AUM LifeTech, CHOP and Penn Partnering to Advance Cancer Immunotherapy Against Lung Cancer Using Foxp3 Gene Silencing FANA ASO Therapy

AUM LifeTech, Inc., a Philadelphia-based biotech company, has partnered
with the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and the Perelman
School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania to employ
next-generation RNA silencing FANA technology as a new approach to
cancer immunotherapy designed to treat lung cancer. The preclinical
results were presented at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide
Therapeutics Society (OTS) in Seattle, WA.
The study demonstrated that by reducing levels of a key protein called
Foxp3 in immune cells using FANA antisense oligonucleotides (FANA ASOs),
a next-generation gene silencing technology, lung cancer survival could
be improved. Foxp3 is found in a subset of immune cells called
T-regulatory (Treg) cells that constitute 5-10% of T cells (a type of
white blood cell). Typically, Tregs suppress inappropriate immune
activity and autoimmune diseases, however, their presence in tumors can
prove deleterious and promote progression of many types of human
cancers. In such cases, Tregs prevent anti-tumor responses by stopping
the body’s conventional immune cells from attacking the cancerous cells.
Without Foxp3, Treg cells are unable to perform their immune suppressing
function. The team showed that FANA ASO therapy effectively reduced the
levels of Foxp3 protein in Tregs by silencing Foxp3 gene (messenger RNA
or mRNA), thus mitigating Treg-induced immune suppression and allowing
the body to mount a full attack on the tumor. “Lung cancer is the
biggest killer amongst all cancers. Our preclinical data in a lung
cancer animal model is very encouraging and showed complete tumor
rejection in a statistically significant animal population that were
dosed with FANA antisense oligonucleotide therapy. We are now pursuing
the next set of preclinical studies as we move towards filing of an
Investigational New Drug (IND) application. I am very thankful to our
collaborators and proud of my entire team as we embark on this
extraordinary and very important journey to fight cancer,” said Veenu
Aishwarya, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of AUM LifeTech, Inc.
This research was co-led by Dr. Wayne Hancock, Chief of the Division of
Transplantation Immunology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Dr. Hancock, a globally recognized immunologist, is also a Professor of
Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
School of Medicine and has been working in the immune oncology and
cancer immunotherapy space for over three decades. “We are very excited
about our preclinical data. Tregs are known to suppress anti-tumor
responses by host CD8 and CD4 T cells, B cells, NK cells, macrophages
and dendritic cells. The ability of FANA ASOs to silence Foxp3 in Tregs
makes them very attractive candidates for cancer immunotherapy for lung
cancer, especially because currently there are no effective ways to
target Tregs. The biggest advantage of FANA ASO therapy is its ability
to self-deliver without the need of any formulations,” said Dr. Hancock.
“There is a lot of enthusiasm in the field of immuno-oncology. Last
week’s announcement of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to Dr. James Allison
(for CTLA-4) and Dr. Tasuku Honjo (for PD-1) further demonstrates the
importance of this field. We plan to use FANA antisense therapy to
further advance cancer immunotherapy.”
FANA therapy can add significant unprecedented advantages to
conventional therapeutic modalities and also target undruggable targets.
This is especially beneficial for very aggressive forms of cancer,
several of which are difficult to diagnose at early stages. “Existing
strategies to treat some forms of cancer include the use of checkpoint
inhibitors (monoclonal antibodies) to target immune checkpoints like
PD-1 or CTLA-4, which are cell surface proteins involved in regulating
the immune system. In other cases, they block the interaction between
PD-1 and its ligand PD-L1. Some recent promising strategies include the
use of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy to treat cancer.
Checkpoint inhibitors and CAR T-cell therapy intercept their target at
the protein or cellular level respectively. Using FANA ASO therapy, AUM
LifeTech has joined the fight against cancer, and is advancing cancer
immunotherapy, at the genetic level by directly targeting key genes to
achieve anti-tumor immunity,” added Aishwarya.
This study used RNA silencing FANA technology which has some key
advantages over conventional gene silencing approaches. “I am very happy
to see multiple applications of our FANA technology especially in the
field of cancer. FANA provides high sequence specificity, stability and
efficacy. It has been a long journey for AUM and I am delighted to see
that their work is getting ready for clinical applications,” said Dr.
Masad J. Damha who is Distinguished James McGill Professor at McGill
University in Canada. Dr. Damha, an internationally known nucleic acid
researcher, serves on the Scientific Advisory Board of AUM LifeTech.
AUM LifeTech has leveraged the space, resources and support of the
University City Science Center in Philadelphia since 2013. “The Science
Center is delighted to provide the resources and support that allows
companies like AUM LifeTech to grow and thrive,” said Steve Zarrilli,
President & CEO of the University City Science Center. “This promising
research and exciting partnership are a reminder of the robust community
of innovators that is driving research forward and advancing healthcare
in Philadelphia and beyond.”
About AUM LifeTech, Inc.: AUM LifeTech is an American
biotechnology company focused on using next-generation RNA silencing
FANA technology to develop solutions in diverse life science verticals
including biomedical research, medicine, agriculture, and aquaculture.
Specifically, AUM's custom products include the next generation of
innovative genetic tools in the area of gene silencing and manipulation
for biomedical research and therapeutic development. RNA silencing
products using FANA technology provide fast track target discovery and
drug development. AUM’s non-GMO products are also being developed for
broad-spectrum target-specific disease control in agriculture with a
purpose of making food sustainable. AUM's goal is to provide innovation
at the genetic level for a better life. Follow us on LinkedIn.
