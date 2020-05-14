AURAK Plans to Introduce Four New Programs in the Fall 2020

The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) is planning to introduce four new academic programs in Fall 2020 that were reviewed recently by the External Review Team of the Commission on Academic Accreditation at the Ministry of Education.

The new programs comprise a Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design, a Master of Science in Infrastructure Engineering, and a Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable Energy.

“The four new programs have been carefully vetted to expand the career options for AURAK’s students while enhancing the University’s outreach both locally and internationally. These state-of-the-art programs are at the intersection of science and technology,” said Prof. Lee Waller, Associate Provost – Office of Enrollment Management.

Artificial Intelligence

The UAE has launched a national strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), which includes a number of initiatives aimed at employing AI in vital areas such as education, government services, and community well-being.

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science will ensure that the graduates of the program are well equipped with the necessary knowledge and skills to fulfill the needs of the global and local markets, enabling graduates to pursue successful careers as AI professionals and data analysts.

“Artificial Intelligence constitutes an emerging discipline on the cutting edge of science. This makes it an excellent future career field,” said Prof. Waller.

Infrastructure Engineering

The Master in Infrastructure Engineering at AURAK aims to be a leading program in the Gulf Region. It is designed to equip professionals involved in the planning, design and management of various infrastructure engineering sectors and systems, with advanced knowledge, management and research skills.

Engineering is another high-demand field. “With regard to Infrastructure Engineering – all countries require qualified personnel to develop the infrastructure so essential to their economic viability. One of the biggest challenges of emerging nations is to empower the engineering of their infrastructures,” Prof. Waller said.

Sustainable and Renewable Energy

The Master of Sustainable and Renewable Energy program coincides with the global trend towards clean and diversified energy sources and less dependence on oil. It is designed to provide the students with a balanced coverage of advanced renewable energy technologies. Students will study the status of energy resources, their interaction with the environment, different renewable energy source technologies, techniques and technologies for energy management and conservation, and the economic aspects of renewable energy-based power generation.

Fears about the consequences of over-reliance on fossil fuels and the environmental consequences of burning them mean that interest in alternative sources of electricity has never been higher. In this context, AURAK’s decision to offer a Master of Science in Sustainable and Renewable energy is likely to prove popular with prospective students.

Interior Design

The Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design has been chosen to complement the leading Architecture program that the University launched six years ago. It will prepare graduates to apply artistic principles and techniques to the professional planning, designing, equipping, and furnishing of residential and commercial interiors. The program aims to graduate interior designers who are capable of being indoor architects.

The Interior Design program is intended to give greater width and depth to AURAK’s existing Architecture courses.

About AURAK

AURAK is an independent, public, state-owned, non-profit, coeducational institution. The University is officially licensed by the Ministry of Education of the United Arab Emirates. AURAK is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). For more information on AURAK’s accreditation, please click the following link: https://aurak.ac.ae/en/about-aurak/accreditation-and-licensure/

Nine of AURAK’s engineering programs are accredited by ABET, the global accreditor of college and university programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering, and engineering technology.

AURAK has reached the Top 50 in the Arab world and tenth in the United Arab Emirates, according to the World University Rankings – Arab World 2020 report released by the UK-based Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) agency.

