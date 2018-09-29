AURAK : Ranks High in the Scopus Database

The
American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) ranked twelfth among
103 UAE institutions with Scopus affiliations, with a total of 403
Scopus documents published by the AURAK faculty and researchers.
Scopus is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature, encompassing
scientific journals, books, and conference publications. The extensive
global scholarship indexed in Scopus includes research in science, arts
and humanities, social sciences, medicine, and technology. A high
ranking in Scopus is understood by many to be one of the top indicators
of excellence in research worldwide.
AURAK is a public non-profit, independent, coeducational institution of
higher education, which provides an integrated North American-style
education. It is accredited by the Ministry of Education in the UAE and
offers twenty-two undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide
range of disciplines. In September 2017 AURAK stood at the 24th
position out of 98 institutions with Scopus affiliations in the UAE,
with 249 Scopus publications. Within a period of one year there has been
a 62 percent increase in Scopus publications with the 2018 ranking, with
AURAK climbing the competitive ladder to the twelfth slot out of 103
institutions, and with the faculty publishing 403 Scopus documents. With
its prodigious rate of quality publications, AURAK has risen higher in
the rankings even with increased numbers of competitors in the field.
The Provost, Professor Stephen Wilhite, observed that faculty engagement
in research is fundamental the university’s achievement of its mission
to exemplify the highest standards of teaching and research. “As
accomplished researchers, faculty members model for their student’s
active engagement in advancing knowledge in their discipline.”
AURAK President, Professor Hassan Al Alkim, is elated with the hard work
and progress of his faculty, “This type of results supports our claim
that our faculty is not only certified, but is comprised of highly
qualified professionals that are on the forefront of contemporary
research and that our institution is indeed highly competitive among the
leading Arabic institutions in the UAE. Not only did our institution
improve its status from last year, but it did so even in a broader, more
competitive atmosphere. Our students are receiving a first-rate
education from first-rate professors who are highly active in the
academic world of research and on the cutting edge of innovative ideas.”
