AUSupreme International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO PUBLIC FLOAT AND TRADING HALT

disclosure of interests form on 29 October 2019, which was over one month after the purported date of acquisition. The Company also conducted its own investigation under section 329 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of laws of Hong Kong) and it was discovered that Mr. Gao was already interested in 75,095,000 Shares on 2 September 2019. As such, the disclosure made by Mr. Gao in his disclosure of interests form was false and misleading. This resulted in the suspension of trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange with effect from 14 October 2019 as well as depriving the rights of all shareholders of the Company and the public to freely trade the Shares through the Stock Exchange.

In order to restore the previous insufficient minimum public float, the Company used its best efforts to try to liaise with Mr. Gao or his representative numerous times, but Mr. Gao was not cooperative and did not respond to any request or proposal made by the Company to restore the minimum public float.

The Company has all along put in place good corporate governance practices to ensure compliance with the requirements under the Listing Rules. As Mr. Gao failed to cooperate, it left the Company with no other alternative but to take its own initiative to resolve the insufficient minimum public float. Efforts were made by the Company to enter into subscription agreements with investors and as disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 26 February 2020, upon completion of the subscription pursuant to the subscription agreements, the public float of the Company was restored to at least 25% of the issued share capital of the Company in compliance with Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

INSUFFICIENT PUBLIC FLOAT

Based on the latest disclosure of interests form filed by Mr. Gao, the Company became aware that Mr. Gao further acquired 14,130,000 Shares and after the acquisition, he is interested in a total of 89,225,000 Shares, representing approximately 11.71% of the total issued share capital of the Company and is considered as a substantial shareholder of the Company (as defined under the Listing Rules). As a result of the acquisition of Shares by Mr. Gao, the public float of the Company dropped from approximately 26.18% to approximately 14.47%, and once again falls below the minimum percentage of public shareholders of 25% as prescribed by Rule 8.08 of the Listing Rules and inevitably caused the suspension of the trading in the Shares on the Stock Exchange.

Taking into account the background of the previous insufficient minimum public float of the Company (including the failure of Mr. Gao to disclose properly his shareholding interest in the Company to the Stock Exchange and the Company in a timely manner and the way he refused to cooperate and respond to any request or proposal made by the Company to restore the minimum public float), the Board is of the view that the further acquisition of 14,130,000 Shares by Mr. Gao was intentional, irresponsible, lack of integrity and detrimental to the operation of the Company as well as prejudice to the