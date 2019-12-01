Log in
AUSupreme International : Cooperative workplaces discussion paper – Ai Group comment

12/01/2019 | 11:28pm EST

'Cooperative workplaces are fundamental to building the dynamic and productive enterprises that provide the foundation for sustainable job creation and advances in Australian living standards.

'In recent years, Australia has been experiencing weak productivity growth and this is a key reason for Australia's flat wages growth. The discussion paper appropriately canvasses ways that businesses and employees can work together to boost productivity and achieve outcomes that are in everyone's interests.

'Some Australian businesses have high levels of employee engagement and productivity, but many businesses do not. The discussion paper appropriately seeks to identify the characteristics of high performing workplaces and the role that workplace relations can play in achieving this. There is of course no 'one size fits all' solution, but it is important to identify case studies that other businesses can learn from,' Mr Willox said.

Ai Group will make a detailed submission by the 28 February deadline.

Media enquiries:
Tony Melville - 0419 190 347

Disclaimer

Ai Group - Australian Industry Group published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
