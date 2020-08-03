AUX International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2080)
SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO
2019 ANNUAL REPORT
Reference is made to the annual report of AUX International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on
26 June 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report. In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board of the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the other operating expenses.
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
$'000
|
|
$'000
|
Impairment losses on trade receivables
|
2,314
|
1,488
|
Auditors' remuneration
|
|
|
|
- audit services
|
2,500
|
2,746
|
- non-audit services
|
25
|
184
|
Office expenses
|
2,566
|
3,545
|
Entertainment expenses
|
2,588
|
2,959
|
Travelling expenses
|
3,078
|
2,299
|
Legal and professional fees
|
3,355
|
3,045
|
Security costs
|
5,353
|
4,859
|
Gardening costs
|
2,104
|
1,444
|
Government surcharges
|
1,263
|
1,323
|
Bank charges and credit card commissions
|
2,189
|
2,233
|
Community event costs
|
1,178
|
|
-
|
Temporary electricity repair costs
|
1,340
|
1,734
|
Low-value consumables
|
1,390
|
1,665
|
Insurance expenses
|
640
|
651
|
Staff training and other welfare expenses
|
535
|
417
|
Others
|
3,711
|
5,331
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
36,129
|
35,923
|
Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
AUX International Holdings Limited
Zheng Jiang
Chairman
Hong Kong, 3 August 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zheng Jiang, Mr. Chan Hon Ki and Ms. Shen Guoying; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zhang Jingguo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Bau Siu Fung and Ms. Lou Aidong.
