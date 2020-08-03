Log in
AUX International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO 2019 ANNUAL REPORT

08/03/2020 | 07:27am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2080)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO

2019 ANNUAL REPORT

Reference is made to the annual report of AUX International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries) for the year ended 31 March 2019 published on

26 June 2019 (the "2019 Annual Report"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those set out in the 2019 Annual Report. In addition to the information provided in the 2019 Annual Report, the Board of the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the other operating expenses.

2019

2018

$'000

$'000

Impairment losses on trade receivables

2,314

1,488

Auditors' remuneration

- audit services

2,500

2,746

- non-audit services

25

184

Office expenses

2,566

3,545

Entertainment expenses

2,588

2,959

Travelling expenses

3,078

2,299

Legal and professional fees

3,355

3,045

Security costs

5,353

4,859

Gardening costs

2,104

1,444

Government surcharges

1,263

1,323

Bank charges and credit card commissions

2,189

2,233

Community event costs

1,178

-

Temporary electricity repair costs

1,340

1,734

Low-value consumables

1,390

1,665

Insurance expenses

640

651

Staff training and other welfare expenses

535

417

Others

3,711

5,331

Total

36,129

35,923

- 1 -

Save as disclosed in this announcement, the remaining contents of the 2019 Annual Report remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

AUX International Holdings Limited

Zheng Jiang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 3 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Zheng Jiang, Mr. Chan Hon Ki and Ms. Shen Guoying; the non-executive Director is Mr. Zhang Jingguo; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Poon Chiu Kwok, Mr. Bau Siu Fung and Ms. Lou Aidong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

AUX International Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2020 11:26:01 UTC
