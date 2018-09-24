AV Homes : It’s Parade of Homes Season Throughout the Triangle!

AV Homes is thrilled to be a part of all three area Parade of Homes events that start in September and run through October!

During this time, we'll showcase nine parade homes throughout the area. Make plans to come see our Parade homes and enter to win an Apple watch! The more homes you visit, the better your chance to win!

The Parade of Homes is an annual, free home tour that is open to the public and offers a great way to view our new construction homes and communities in the Triangle.

Up first is the Tri-County Parade of Homes Sept. 29 - Oct. 14th. Our parade homes are at the Villas at Olde Liberty in Youngsville, featuring the Mockingbird floor plan, and at the Oaks at Ironwood, featuring the Braxton model home, in Franklinton.

Olde Liberty has a beautifully maintained, 700-acre golf course and the resort-style amenities you seek, along with a desirable country club lifestyle. New homes start from the mid $200s with floorplans ranging from 1,660 - 2,425 square feet. This community has a well-appointed amenity center including resident's clubhouse, pool, fitness area and more!

At the Oaks at Ironwood, homes feature 2,300 - 3,700 sq. ft. floor plans and start in the low $300's. We're sure you'll find the home of your dreams to accommodate the needs of your growing family. Franklinton is a close-knit Granville County community so if you like a small town feel and a simple life, with efficient access to large city conveniences, Franklinton is the place to be!

The Wake County Parade of Homes will start Oct. 6-7, and will run Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 19-21 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. Visit our Parade of Homes in the following communities:

Berklee Estates - Backyards are back! Come see us at our beautiful parade home model, home site 68, featuring the Montibello floorplan. Berklee Estates in Wake Forest features heavily-wooded home sites, all of which are accessed immediately off US 1 North/ Capital Blvd. There are a multitude of commercial stores, shops, and conveniences within minutes of these picturesque home sites.

Brookside - Visit us at home site 93, and tour the Benjamin floor plan. Brookside features ranch and two-story single-family homes from the $300's with gorgeous home sites and spacious floorplans offering first floor owner's suites and first floor guest suites.

Holden Creek Preserve - Stop by and tour the Shindig on home site 147. Holden Creek Preserve in Youngsville offers more than 300 opportunities to build your new home, with home designs from 2,100 to over 3,000 sq. ft. with spacious, 3-4 bedroom floor plans to accommodate your growing family. Holden Creek Preserve also features a new amenity center that includes a pool, cabana and playground.

The Villas of Olde Liberty makes another appearance in the Wake County Parade of Homes. We'll be at the Whitman floorplan on home site 60!

Tryon at Wake Forest - Both of our models are Parade Homes, the Taylor and Emily (home sites 58 and 59). Tryon is tucked away and off the beaten path in a quaint location in the charming community of Wake Forest. Easy access to Highway 98, US-1 / Capital Boulevard and I-540 make commuting to Raleigh, Durham, RTP and the RDU Airport a breeze. And, just 3 miles away you'll find Gateway Commons, a one stop shopping experience featuring Lowes Foods with a gas station, a hardware store and great restaurants and shopping. This neighborhood has everything your family wants - pool, clubhouse, and walking trails. If you're ready to move into your new home, this is where you'll live the life you love. New homes start in the mid-$300's with floorplans ranging in size from 2,000 to over 3,700 square feet.

Finally, stop by our Durham County Parade of Homes townhome at our Creekside at Bethpage community. We'll be at the Arbordale plan!

Beautifully designed ranch-style townhomes and single-family homes, award-winning home plans and a 13,000-sq. ft. state of the art recreation facility, allow for the unique active adult lifestyle you want at Creekside at Bethpage, the newest 55+ community in Raleigh and Durham.

The Durham County Parade of Homes runs the same weekends as the Wake County Parade of Homes - Oct. 6-7, and will run Oct. 12-14 and Oct. 19-21 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Make plans for your new home tour today! We look forward to seeing you. If you'd like more information about finding your new dream home, visit www.avhomes.com.