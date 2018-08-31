AV Homes : The Creekside Blue Belles Give Back to Local Durham School

The Creekside Blue Bellesare helping students at WG Pearson Elementary School in Durham by collecting backpacks and school supplies.

The Creekside Blue Belles are a service club within AV Homes' Creekside at Bethpage Community and focus on local service projects.

Located near Creekside at Bethpage, WG Pearson Elementary School's entire student body qualifies for free breakfast and lunch. The school is working hard to improve test scores and reduce retention rates among students. This has been challenging since many of the students find themselves in temporary shelters or homeless.

The school operates an onsite food pantry which sends six meals home on Fridays with at-risk students to help prevent hunger and ultimately improve student performance and health. The school has a relatively new community outreach program and has seen great improvement since the program began one year ago.

The Creekside Blue Belles are committed to helping this initiative and collected over 150 backpacks to be used for weekend meals. In addition, the Blue Belles collected school supplies for these students and delivered the supplies to the school in a special site visit on August 22.

The entire Creekside at Bethpage community is committed to showing their support for this local school!