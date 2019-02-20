AVA Agri Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapor : Company fined for fraudulent expiry date-marking

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore
Company fined $1,600 for fraudulent expiry date-marking
GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd was fined $1,600 by the Court today for selling pre-packed food products that were labelled with tampered expiry date-markings.
2 In June 2018, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) received feedback that GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd was suspected to have sold Chaga Health pre-packed food products beyond their recommended expiry dates.
3 Subsequent investigations revealed that GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd had replaced the original expiry date-markings on the food products with new expiry date-markings that were beyond the manufacturer's recommended expiry date.
Caption: Several pre-packed food products that had been affixed with tampered expiry date-markings. (Photo: AVA)
4 AVA takes a serious view of false and inaccurate labelling of food. All pre-packed food products for sale in Singapore must be labelled according to the general labelling requirements of the Singapore Food Regulations. Accurate date-marking of expiry dates for products is important as products after their expiry dates might have deteriorated in quality.
5 Under the Singapore Food Regulations, any person who commits the offence is liable to a maximum fine of $1,000 for first conviction, and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding $2,000.
Issued by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore On 20 February 2019
