Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AVA Agri Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapor : Company fined for fraudulent expiry date-marking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:20am EST

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore

52 Jurong Gateway Road #14-00 Singapore 608550

Company fined $1,600 for fraudulent expiry date-marking

GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd was fined $1,600 by the Court today for selling pre-packed food products that were labelled with tampered expiry date-markings.

2 In June 2018, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) received feedback that GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd was suspected to have sold Chaga Health pre-packed food products beyond their recommended expiry dates.

3 Subsequent investigations revealed that GoPurpose Inc. Pte Ltd had replaced the original expiry date-markings on the food products with new expiry date-markings that were beyond the manufacturer's recommended expiry date.

Caption: Several pre-packed food products that had been affixed with tampered expiry date-markings. (Photo: AVA)

4 AVA takes a serious view of false and inaccurate labelling of food. All pre-packed food products for sale in Singapore must be labelled according to the general labelling requirements of the Singapore Food Regulations. Accurate date-marking of expiry dates for products is important as products after their expiry dates might have deteriorated in quality.

5 Under the Singapore Food Regulations, any person who commits the offence is liable to a maximum fine of $1,000 for first conviction, and in the case of a second or subsequent conviction, to a fine not exceeding $2,000.

Issued by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore On 20 February 2019

ME D I A R E L E A S E

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

AVA - Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 13:18:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:32aEUROPEAN EXTERNAL ACTION SERVICE : 26th ASEAN-EU Joint Cooperation Committee Meeting Convenes in Jakarta
PU
08:31aTSX futures flat as investors parse trade talks
RE
08:31aOil falls after record U.S. shale output forecast
RE
08:30aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : starts electricity cooperative feasibility studies in Nigeria and Ethiopia
PU
08:28aMicrosoft says discovers hacking targeting democratic institutions in Europe
RE
08:28aAFRICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : and partners unite in major push against malnutrition −‘the silent killer'
PU
08:27aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Wood wins Equinor EPCI contract in Norway
PU
08:27aSHELL HONG KONG : Opens New Plant to Supply Premium Grade Bitumen in Hong Kong
PU
08:27aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Joins Partnership to Promote Women in South Asia Energy Industry
PU
08:25aDEFRA UK DEPARTMENT FOR ENVIRONMENT FOOD AN : Government urges businesses to prepare for changes to animal imports and exports in a no-deal Brexit
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FRESENIUS : Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
2GRIEG SEAFOOD : EU raids salmon farmers in suspected cartel inquiry
3BRITISH LAND COMPANY : Mall operator Intu shares slump after dividend axed amid retail shakeout
4TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : U.S. settles with Teva over keeping ge..
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.