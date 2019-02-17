AVA Agri Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapor : Man fined for breaching farm licensing conditions

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore

52 Jurong Gateway Road #14-00 Singapore 608550

Man fined for breaching farm licensing conditions

58-year-old Toh Kay Hong, licensee of Kai Hong Aquatics was fined $1,500 in court today for breaching farm licensing conditions.

2 In April 2018, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) conducted a joint night raid with Singapore Land Authority (SLA) and Ministry of Manpower (MOM) at Kai Hong Aquatics upon receiving a tip-off from a member of public on the alleged misuse of farm land.

3 During the raid, the licensee was found to have breached AVA's farm licensing conditions by:

i) Allowing the storage of several skip tanks on the premises of the farm and

ii) Allowing the lodging of two foreigners who were not employees of the farm.

Several skip tanks were found on the farm premises (Photo: AVA)

M E D I A R E L E A S E

Interior of the shipping container where one of the foreigners was staying in

(Photo: AVA)

4 Due to land constraints in Singapore, agriculture land is meant solely for farming use. Only farming or ancillary farming-related activities approved by relevant authorities are allowed on the farms. For breaching AVA's farm licensing conditions,

offenders shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000 or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months or to both.

Issued by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore

13 February 2019

M E D I A R E L E A S E