Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AVA Agri Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapor : Recall of “Da Ji Da Li” Peanut Puff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2019 | 10:19pm EST

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore

52 Jurong Gateway Road #14-00 Singapore 608550

Recall of "Da Ji Da Li" Peanut Puff

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) has received public feedback about a small fragmented piece of metal found inside a piece of mini peanut puff (a traditional Chinese New Year snack also known as "kok chye") under the "Da Ji Da Li" brand. Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory. AVA has directed the importer to recall the implicated product and the product has been removed from shelves.

2 Consumers who had purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. They may contact the importer, Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery Pte Ltd, at 6284 9119 for exchange of product or enquiries.

3

Details of the implicated product are as follows:

M E D I A R E L E A S E

Brand:

"Da Ji Da Li" (大吉大利)

Implicated product: Peanut Puff (Kok Chye)

Weight: 300gm

Batch:

Best Before 30.09.2019

Importer: Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery Pte Ltd

Country of origin: Malaysia

Importer

M E D I A R E L E A S E

Best before date

Issued by the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority

19 January 2019

M E D I A R E L E A S E

Disclaimer

AVA - Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 03:18:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:46pChina December aluminum production surges to record monthly high
RE
11:46pChina's December property investment slows in sign of fatigue for key GDP driver
RE
11:22pCHINA SHOULD BOOST BANKS' ACTIVE SUPPORT FOR ECONOMY : central bank official
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:14pDollar firm near two-week high, risk appetite unfazed by weak China GDP
RE
11:12pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
11:11pDollar firm near 2-week high, risk appetite unfazed by weak China GDP
RE
11:09pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
11:09pOil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : denies media report on accord to extract lithium
2Oil rises to 2019 highs on strong China demand despite economic slowdown
3Detained ex-Nissan chairman Ghosn offers stock, passports for bail
4KIN MINING NL : Retraction Statement
5NEM INSURANCE PLC : NEM INSURANCE : Rises 43% as AFIG Funds Acquire 29.9% Stake

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.