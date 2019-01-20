AVA Agri Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapor : Recall of “Da Ji Da Li” Peanut Puff

Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore

Recall of "Da Ji Da Li" Peanut Puff

The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) has received public feedback about a small fragmented piece of metal found inside a piece of mini peanut puff (a traditional Chinese New Year snack also known as "kok chye") under the "Da Ji Da Li" brand. Following investigation, AVA established that the fragmented metal piece came from a machine used for making the peanut puffs at the factory. AVA has directed the importer to recall the implicated product and the product has been removed from shelves.

2 Consumers who had purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it. They may contact the importer, Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery Pte Ltd, at 6284 9119 for exchange of product or enquiries.

Details of the implicated product are as follows:

Brand: "Da Ji Da Li" (大吉大利) Implicated product: Peanut Puff (Kok Chye) Weight: 300gm Batch: Best Before 30.09.2019 Importer: Mac Taste Bakery & Confectionery Pte Ltd Country of origin: Malaysia Importer

Best before date

19 January 2019

