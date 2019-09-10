AVANT : Analytics Launches Inaugural 6-12 Report Analyzing SD-WAN Transformation and Customer Decision Criteria

Analysis of near real-time technology decisions finds SD-WAN twice as disruptive as technologies including UCaaS and cloud

AVANT Analytics, a new market research initiative from AVANT Communications (“AVANT”), a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next generation technology, today released its inaugural 6-12 Report. The report is the first of a series designed to provide business technology leaders with a current overview of every next-gen solution disrupting the IT landscape for the next 6 to 12 months.

Key findings include:

SD-WAN is twice as disruptive as UCaaS and cloud in the current phase of enterprise digital transformation.

SD-WAN, while often displacing MPLS in the mid-market and enterprise edge, is not displacing MPLS closer to the large enterprise core. In fact, both technologies are currently in growth mode.

The average share of broadband traffic in an SD-WAN network was about 63% in 2018 and is projected to grow to 70% in 2019. Some of this growth will be at the expense of MPLS networks.

For the inaugural report, AVANT used primary data gleaned from actual technology assessments and decisions to highlight the market dynamics and state of digital transformation around software defined wide-area networking, (SD-WAN). Business teams can use the report to learn about the capabilities of SD-WAN and decision criteria to consider when choosing an SD-WAN solution for their needs, in addition to reviewing the types of applications best served by SD-WAN and key players in the SD-WAN space. The guide also covers the status of MPLS, SD-WAN’s impact on cybersecurity and the technology’s overall benefits to a company.

“Our goal is to provide an overview of everything that an IT decision-maker must understand to evaluate new technologies and conduct due-diligence prior to the purchase decision,” said Ken Presti, Research Vice President of AVANT Research and Analytics. “Our 6-12 Reports will be made available through AVANT’s allied Trusted Advisors in the agent community, who will also see a summary specific to each engagement. By extending the knowledge on both sides of the table, AVANT will increase success in technology engagements and, ultimately, strengthen customer satisfaction.”

The inaugural 6-12 Report found that more businesses are looking at SD-WAN as their legacy systems cause challenges such as auto failure and redundancy (66.8%), simplified management (61%) and cost savings over MPLS (57.7%). Yet, while SD-WAN is displacing legacy software, its uptake is not yet coming at the expense of legacy MPLS technology. In fact, 53% of $1B enterprises still plan to invest in MPLS, while the lower end of the market is displacing MPLS much more quickly. As businesses navigate SD-WAN options based on their unique applications and environments, the 6-12 Report presents key selection criteria, points to ponder and an overview of top providers in the industry -- including CloudGenix, Open Systems, Versa Networks and more.

“While SD-WAN adoption is booming, selecting the proper solution is a complex task,” said Ian Kieninger, CEO and Co-Founder, AVANT. “Organizations must take the time to evaluate the applications they will need to support, as well as the security and geographic needs that must be met. This 6-12 Report will help businesses evaluate their options as they work their way through the technology planning processes and network transition.”

Demand for SD-WAN continues to increase, as revealed by AVANT’s State of Disruption study released earlier this year. Survey data from 300 U.S. enterprise decision-makers found SD-WAN to be the most disruptive technology, posting a year-over-year 13% Rate of Disruption Index (RDI) in supplementing or replacing non SD-WAN enabled networks. AVANT’s proprietary assessment data backs this -- showing that 68% of channel sellers believe customers will buy SD-WAN by 2021.

“While SD-WAN will not immediately displace MPLS, it is showing a rapid market uptake and many businesses are taking advantage of its benefits,” said Kieninger. “Given the number and variety of options available, enterprises who are considering adopting SD-WAN should consult a third party to make a well-informed decision. 54% of customers entering the SD-WAN discussion are uncertain of how to approach security, but Trusted Advisors understand the SD-WAN landscape and will ensure the chosen solution meets all criteria.”

