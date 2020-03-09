AVANT Communications : and Zoom Partner to Offer Unified Communications Software Solutions Through AVANT's Network of Trusted Advisors

AVANT will introduce Zoom’s cloud-based video-first unified communications solutions through its subagent community

AVANT Communications (“AVANT"), a platform for IT decision-making, today announces that it has joined forces with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) to offer the company’s video-first unified communications platform, which aims to bring people together to get more done in a frictionless video environment, through AVANT's network of Trusted Advisors. This partnership significantly expands AVANT’s video-first unified communications portfolio to offer cloud-based solutions to global enterprises.

AVANT’s robust ecosystem powers hundreds of Trusted Advisors worldwide as they usher enterprise tech leaders into a new era of innovation. With a constant pulse on the state of IT disruption, Trusted Advisors leverage AVANT’s best-in-class solution portfolio, breadth of expertise, state-of-the-art tools such as the AVANT Pathfinder and proprietary market research via AVANT Analytics to influence IT decision-making.

Over the past decade, AVANT has positioned itself globally as the leading distributor of next-generation technologies, paving the way for others in the agent community to ramp up their portfolios with disruptors that are taking the landscape by storm. This partnership signals a significant turning point as Zoom’s first foray into the channel.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer Zoom to our enterprise customers, and to continue blazing the trail for other channel leaders,” said AVANT President, Drew Lydecker. “As we strive to uplevel our support to agents and Trusted Advisors, partnering with Zoom will only push our business and the industry further.”

"Zoom is excited to partner with AVANT Communications to bring our video-first communications solution to its amazing community," said Laura Padilla, Head of Global BD and Channel for Zoom. "AVANT and their ecosystem of Trusted Advisors play a crucial role in delivering UCaaS solutions to enterprises around the world, and these partnerships will be key in continuing to bring value and happiness to our mutual customers."

Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform is now available to enterprises nationwide via AVANT’s Trusted Advisor network. More information on AVANT’s Unified Communications and Collaboration solutions is available here.

About AVANT Communications

AVANT Communications is a platform for IT decision-making and the nation’s premier distributor for next-generation technologies. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. From complex cloud designs to global wide-area network deployments to the latest in security services, AVANT sets the industry standard in enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information, visit www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Zoom

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. brings teams together to get more done in a frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world.

