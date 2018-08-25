AVC Asian Volleyball Confederation : TENSE BATTLE EXPECTED AS TEAMS SQUEEZE INTO CRUCIAL STAGE AT ASIAD VOLLEYBALL COMPETITION

TENSE BATTLE EXPECTED AS TEAMS SQUEEZE INTO CRUCIAL STAGE AT ASIAD VOLLEYBALL COMPETITION

Jakarta, Indonesia, August 25, 2018 - Defending champions Iran and formidable China set up clash of the Titans following the drawing of lots conducted on Saturday at the press conference room inside the GBK Tennis Indoor Stadium, with head coaches and representatives from 20 men's teams participating in the 18th Asian Games volleyball competition in attendance.

AVC President Dr Saleh A. Bin Nasser presided over the ceremony and gave a speech to all participating teams. He praised the local organises for an excellent preparation for the staging of volleyball in the Jakarta Games aside from wishing all participating teams the best of luck in upcoming matches.

AVC Sports Events Council Chairman Dr Eom Han-Joo and Technical Delegate Mr Shanrit Wongprasert, himself the AVC Secretary-General, jointly conducted the drawing of lots for ranking 1st-12th and 13th-18th.

At the end of all men's matches in the pool round-robin preliminaries on Saturday, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan, Korea, Thailand and Qatar topped their pools A, B, C, D, E and F respectively, while Indonesia, Pakistan, Myanmar, Chinese Taipei, China and India finished runners-up in respective Pool A, B, C, D, E and F.

As each Pool winners have been set up as main teams, second places from all pools had been drawn. According to the draw results, Saudi Arabia are due to next take on Chinese Taipei, Korea play Pakistan, Thailand challenge hosts Indonesia, Iran face China, Japan meet India and Myanmar go up against Qatar.

The winners in the match between Saudi Arabia and Chinese Taipei are lucky enough to advance directly to the semi-finals and the winners in the big match between Iran and China also do likewise.

DRAW RESULTS

Ranking 1st-12th

A1 Saudi Arabia v 2D Chinese Taipei

D1 Korea v 2B Pakistan

E1 Thailand v 2A Indonesia

B1 Iran v 2E China

C1 Japan v 2F India

F1 Qatar v 2C Myanmar

Ranking 13th-18th

3D Nepal v 3B Mongolia

3A Kyrgyzstan v 3C Kazakhstan

For more information about match schedule and the draw results, please catch updates with AVC website.

