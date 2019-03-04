Log in
AVEO KHC STMP SYNH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

03/04/2019 | 11:37am EST

NEW YORK, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2019
Class Period: August 4, 2016 and January 31, 2019

Get additional information about AVEO: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/aveo-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 25, 2019
Class Period: May 4, 2017 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about KHC: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/the-kraft-heinz-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 29, 2019
Class Period: May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019

Get additional information about STMP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stamps-com-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 30, 2019
Class Period: May 10, 2017 and February 27, 2019

Get additional information about SYNH: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/syneos-health-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
