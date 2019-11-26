AVJennings : Preliminary Basis of Allotment for Lumber Depot Limited

Mayberry Investments Limited ( MIL) has advised that the Company is in the process of completing their in-house reconciliation of all applications in respect of the Lumber Depot Limited Initial Public Offering and that the indicative basis of allotment will be as follows:

1. Mayberry and or its Clients Reserved Applications: the first 2,000 units were fully allocated, the balance > 2,000 units will be allocated proportionally.

2. Shares for the General Public: the first 2,000 units were fully allocated, the balance > 2,000 units will be allocated proportionally.

MIL further stated that the final basis of allotment will be provided as soon as the reconciliation is completed with the Jamaica Central Securities Depository.