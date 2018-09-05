Log in
AVSystem : Recognized as a Leading IoT Device Management Vendor in MachNation’s 2018 IoT Device Management Scorecard

09/05/2018 | 03:53pm CEST

AVSystem is proud to announce that their Coiote IoT product suite was highly ranked in the 2018 IoT Device Management Scorecard recently published by independent analyst firm MachNation.

MachNation’s IoT Device Management ScoreCard rated 17 IoT vendors based on the richness of features in the following key areas: integration, lifecycle management, architecture and security, business and strategy. AVSystem’s Coiote IoT was acknowledged for its technical capabilities and understanding of the market landscape. The analyst firm especially highlighted Coiote IoT’s fully productized interfaces, at-scale bulk device management capabilities, highly capable and extensible actions system, and rich LwM2M support – all essential for any midsize and large scale IoT deployment. Find out more about the details of AVSystem’s product evaluation in the ScoreCard snapshot.

“MachNation continues to discover IoT device management vendors that provide a unique, high-quality solution. These vendors, like AVSystem, offer a combination of strong technology and a leading architecture to provide exceptional device lifecycle management capabilities to enterprises and service providers,” says Dima Tokar, Head Analyst at MachNation.

AVSystem’s leadership in device management is backed up by years of experience in the field and the trust of major Service Providers worldwide. The company recognizes the importance of device and platform interoperability, thus AVSystem’s involvement in popularising OMA SpecWorks’ LwM2M standard with Coiote IoT Device Management as well as Anjay – AVSystem’s open-source LwM2M SDK.

“We are happy to see that the market is growing to understand how vital IoT device management is to the overall IoT ecosystem. AVSystem is very excited to be recognized by MachNation as a leader in this field and highly recommends the IoT Device Management ScoreCard as a source of insight into the market,” summarises Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem.

About AVSystem

Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com

About MachNation

MachNation is the only analyst firm exclusively dedicated to testing and researching Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, middleware, and services. MachNation owns and runs MachNation IoT Test Environment (MIT-E), the industry’s only independent, hands-on, benchmarking lab for IoT platforms. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting IoT technologies including their impact on digitization, hardware, communication services, applications and support tools. MachNation specialists have provided guidance to the majority of the world’s leading IT and communications firms. MachNation participates in many of the world’s most exclusive IoT events and contributes regularly to leading IoT and business press.


© Business Wire 2018
