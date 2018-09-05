AVSystem : Recognized as a Leading IoT Device Management Vendor in MachNation’s 2018 IoT Device Management Scorecard

AVSystem is proud to announce that their Coiote IoT product suite was
highly ranked in the 2018 IoT Device Management Scorecard recently
published by independent analyst firm MachNation.
MachNation’s IoT Device Management ScoreCard rated 17 IoT vendors based
on the richness of features in the following key areas: integration,
lifecycle management, architecture and security, business and strategy.
AVSystem’s Coiote IoT was acknowledged for its technical capabilities
and understanding of the market landscape. The analyst firm especially
highlighted Coiote IoT’s fully productized interfaces, at-scale bulk
device management capabilities, highly capable and extensible actions
system, and rich LwM2M support – all essential for any midsize and large
scale IoT deployment. Find
out more about the details of AVSystem’s product evaluation in the
ScoreCard snapshot.
“MachNation continues to discover IoT device management vendors that
provide a unique, high-quality solution. These vendors, like AVSystem,
offer a combination of strong technology and a leading architecture to
provide exceptional device lifecycle management capabilities to
enterprises and service providers,” says Dima Tokar, Head Analyst at
MachNation.
AVSystem’s leadership in device management is backed up by years of
experience in the field and the trust of major Service Providers
worldwide. The company recognizes the importance of device and platform
interoperability, thus AVSystem’s involvement in popularising OMA
SpecWorks’ LwM2M standard with Coiote
IoT Device Management as well as Anjay
– AVSystem’s open-source LwM2M SDK.
“We are happy to see that the market is growing to understand how vital
IoT device management is to the overall IoT ecosystem. AVSystem is very
excited to be recognized by MachNation as a leader in this field and
highly recommends the IoT
Device Management ScoreCard as a source of insight into the market,”
summarises Slawomir Wolf, CEO at AVSystem.
About AVSystem
Being an expert in large-scale solutions for telco operators, AVSystem
built its product portfolio around device management and monitoring
solutions (TR-069, LwM2M), M2M and IoT service delivery platforms as
well as WiFi value-added service platforms and indoor location
solutions. 100+ large telco operators worldwide prove the superiority of
AVSystem’s technology. For more information please visit: www.avsystem.com
About MachNation
MachNation is the only analyst firm exclusively dedicated to testing and
researching Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, middleware, and
services. MachNation owns and runs MachNation IoT Test Environment
(MIT-E), the industry’s only independent, hands-on, benchmarking lab for
IoT platforms. MachNation specializes in understanding and predicting
IoT technologies including their impact on digitization, hardware,
communication services, applications and support tools. MachNation
specialists have provided guidance to the majority of the world’s
leading IT and communications firms. MachNation participates in many of
the world’s most exclusive IoT events and contributes regularly to
leading IoT and business press.
