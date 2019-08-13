AVer Announces Arrival of the VB342+, A Professional All-In-One Soundbar for Huddle and Small Conference Rooms

AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announces the launch of the VB342+, a new 120 wide-angle soundbar optimized to deliver exceptional audio visual experiences to huddle rooms and small conference rooms.

VB342+ 4K all-in-one Soundbar delivers crisp, clear video and powerful bass (Photo: Business Wire)

The VB342+ is an affordable, all-in-one USB soundbar that wraps your space in high-quality audio, sounds amazing and delivers an expansive sound. AVer’s VB342+ features a professional-grade USB conference camera optimized for huddle rooms or small conference rooms. The VB342+ has one of the widest possible fields of view with zero distortion and is effective for growing huddle room environments where attendees are closer to the lens but sit on the edge or outside of a normal camera's field of view.

The VB342+ is an easy to use, plug-and-play device that is compatible with all of your favorite applications and connects to virtually any desktop or laptop, via a single USB cable.

“The VB342+ is a combination of amazing sound with a wide-angle lens that offers beautiful resolution in the center as well as sharp definition in the corners of the frame. We work hard to give our customers exactly what they want and are always looking for inventive ways to improve and grow,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing/SR. Director, Customer Success & Service for AVer USA.

“Modern huddle rooms and small office spaces require simple plug-and-play AV Solutions. AVer’s all-in-one VB342+ delivers a 120° wide angle FOV, powerful stereo sound, and easy plug-and-play installation,” said Chris DeNovellis, Partnerships Development Manager, Hardware for Zoom Video Communications Inc.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

