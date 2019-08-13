Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer Announces Arrival of the VB342+, A Professional All-In-One Soundbar for Huddle and Small Conference Rooms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 06:21pm EDT

AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announces the launch of the VB342+, a new 120 wide-angle soundbar optimized to deliver exceptional audio visual experiences to huddle rooms and small conference rooms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005780/en/

VB342+ 4K all-in-one Soundbar delivers crisp, clear video and powerful bass (Photo: Business Wire)

VB342+ 4K all-in-one Soundbar delivers crisp, clear video and powerful bass (Photo: Business Wire)

The VB342+ is an affordable, all-in-one USB soundbar that wraps your space in high-quality audio, sounds amazing and delivers an expansive sound. AVer’s VB342+ features a professional-grade USB conference camera optimized for huddle rooms or small conference rooms. The VB342+ has one of the widest possible fields of view with zero distortion and is effective for growing huddle room environments where attendees are closer to the lens but sit on the edge or outside of a normal camera's field of view.

The VB342+ is an easy to use, plug-and-play device that is compatible with all of your favorite applications and connects to virtually any desktop or laptop, via a single USB cable.

“The VB342+ is a combination of amazing sound with a wide-angle lens that offers beautiful resolution in the center as well as sharp definition in the corners of the frame. We work hard to give our customers exactly what they want and are always looking for inventive ways to improve and grow,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing/SR. Director, Customer Success & Service for AVer USA.

“Modern huddle rooms and small office spaces require simple plug-and-play AV Solutions. AVer’s all-in-one VB342+ delivers a 120° wide angle FOV, powerful stereo sound, and easy plug-and-play installation,” said Chris DeNovellis, Partnerships Development Manager, Hardware for Zoom Video Communications Inc.

For more information about AVer products, visit averusa.com/business or call (408) 813-8696.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pCONDOR PETROLEUM : Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:33pADL VENTURES INC : . Announces Qualifying Transaction
AQ
06:33pROBINS KAPLAN LLP : Announces Filing of More Than 100 Cases of Childhood Sexual Abuse in New York County, Kings County, and Nassau County
BU
06:32pIFRESH : Definitive proxy statement relating to merger or acquisition
PU
06:32pPORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC : PGE announces more than $140,000 in grants to local groups protecting Oregon's environment
PU
06:32pSPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO STATE-OF-THE-ART BMW EDRIVE TECHNOLOGY : the new BMW 330e Sedan.
PU
06:32pSPORTIER AND MORE EFFICIENT THAN EVER THANKS TO THE LATEST BMW EDRIVE TECHNOLOGY : The new BMW 330e Sedan celebrates its market launch.
PU
06:31pINTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES : Rosen, a Leading Law Firm, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – IFF
BU
06:30pCHINA DISTANCE : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:30pHealthier Choices Management Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST INC : NEXPOINT RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC. : Announces Acquisitions in Nashville, TN; P..
2Swenson Healthcare Expands Into Post-Acute Psychiatry
3PFSWEB, INC. : PFSWEB : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event
4SEABRIDGE GOLD INC : SEABRIDGE GOLD: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
5YY INC (ADR) : YY: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group