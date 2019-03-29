Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer CAM540 Pushes Conference Camera Design with Red Dot Award Win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:50pm EDT

AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announced today that the AVer CAM540 4K Conference Camera has been awarded a Red Dot Product Design Award. The Red Dot Design Award establishes the upcoming trends in the design industry and only awards this sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design. As one of the world’s largest design competitions, Red Dot has individually tested over 5,500 products at this year’s 2019 Red Dot Awards.

“We take great pride in the innovation of our product design and we are honored that the CAM540 is recognized as a Red Dot Award winner,” said Carl Harvell Product Marketing Manager for AVer USA. “We strive to be a trendsetter in the camera industry. The CAM540 exhibits the high quality video and technology that you’ve come to expect from an AVer Product but it also elevates and enhances your surroundings.”

“I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.

The AVer CAM540 is a sleek and modern video conferencing camera that is perfect for medium sized meeting rooms. The CAM540 provides easy, fluid, and precise video conferencing thanks to its plug-and-play functionality, quiet motor, and high quality 4K video. With compatibility to the latest conferencing platforms, the CAM540 makes your meetings convenient to start and stress free.

Start your meetings fast with integrated AVer SmartFrame auto-framing technology. With the click of a button the CAM540 quickly fits everyone in your meeting into frame so you can spend more time on discussing the important details and less time fiddling with remotes or zoom functions. The CAM540 is packed full of quality features and versatile applications that provide you and your team an extraordinary meeting experience.

For more information about AVer Information Inc. products, visit averusa.com or call (408) 813-8696.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

About Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award (www.red-dot.org) is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:24pT-Mobile Spells CFO Out Exit Plan
DJ
09:12pCOMERICA INCORPORATED : Bank, Iron Mountain to Host Seventh Annual Shred Day Houston
PU
09:06pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Uxin Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
09:04pJURA ENERGY : Announces Restricted Share Unit Grant
AQ
09:01pO2Micro Revises First Quarter 2019 Financial Guidance
GL
09:01pKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before April 12
BU
08:57pBREAKING NEWS : AT&T 5G Network First in the U.S. to Surpass 1 Gigabit Wireless Speeds
PU
08:53pJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Ronaldo ‘risks missing' Champions League quarter-final first leg
AQ
08:53pADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND : Lekoil requires ministerial consent for OPL 310 interest – Court
AQ
08:45pGlobal Ship Lease, Inc. Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CARVANA : Description Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
2EQUUS TOTAL RETURN : Announces 2018 Year-End Net Asset Value
3GOMSPACE GROUP AB : GOMSPACE : provider of nanosatellites) announces its annual report for 2018 Read more
4BLACKSTONE GROUP LP : BLACKSTONE LP : Chairman's Letter 2018
5MARRET RESOURCE CORP : MOUNT LOGAN CAPITAL INC :. Reports December 2018 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About