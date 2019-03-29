AVer CAM540 Pushes Conference Camera Design with Red Dot Award Win

AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, announced today that the AVer CAM540 4K Conference Camera has been awarded a Red Dot Product Design Award. The Red Dot Design Award establishes the upcoming trends in the design industry and only awards this sought-after seal of quality to products that feature an outstanding design. As one of the world’s largest design competitions, Red Dot has individually tested over 5,500 products at this year’s 2019 Red Dot Awards.

“We take great pride in the innovation of our product design and we are honored that the CAM540 is recognized as a Red Dot Award winner,” said Carl Harvell Product Marketing Manager for AVer USA. “We strive to be a trendsetter in the camera industry. The CAM540 exhibits the high quality video and technology that you’ve come to expect from an AVer Product but it also elevates and enhances your surroundings.”

“I would like to congratulate the laureates sincerely on their wonderful success. The fact that their products were able to satisfy the strict criteria of the jury bears testimony to their award-winning design quality. The laureates are thus setting key trends in the design industry and are showing where future directions may lead,” said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO of Red Dot, in reference to the winners.

The AVer CAM540 is a sleek and modern video conferencing camera that is perfect for medium sized meeting rooms. The CAM540 provides easy, fluid, and precise video conferencing thanks to its plug-and-play functionality, quiet motor, and high quality 4K video. With compatibility to the latest conferencing platforms, the CAM540 makes your meetings convenient to start and stress free.

Start your meetings fast with integrated AVer SmartFrame auto-framing technology. With the click of a button the CAM540 quickly fits everyone in your meeting into frame so you can spend more time on discussing the important details and less time fiddling with remotes or zoom functions. The CAM540 is packed full of quality features and versatile applications that provide you and your team an extraordinary meeting experience.

For more information about AVer Information Inc. products, visit averusa.com or call (408) 813-8696.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

About Red Dot Design Award

In order to appraise the wide scope of design in a professional manner, the Red Dot Design Award (www.red-dot.org) is broken down into the three distinct disciplines: the Red Dot Award: Product Design, Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design and Red Dot Award: Design Concept. With more than 18,000 submissions, the Red Dot Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. In 1955, a jury convened for the first time to assess the best designs of the day. The name and brand of the award were developed in the 1990s by Red Dot CEO, Professor Dr. Peter Zec. Since then, the sought-after Red Dot is the revered international seal of outstanding design quality. The winners are presented in yearbooks, museums and online.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005563/en/