AVer EP65 Named 2019 New Product of the Year

11/06/2019 | 04:36pm EST

Today, AVer Information Inc., an award-winning provider of technology solutions, received the Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Award for Business and was named 2019 New Product of the Year in the Enterprise Hardware category. The organization’s annual program was advertised as the “New Product of the Year” program and was launched to reward companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191106006061/en/

EP65 Wins New Product of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

EP65 Wins New Product of the Year (Graphic: Business Wire)

“We are so proud to reward AVer for their outstanding 2019 achievements,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “This year’s group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community.”

The EP65 is preloaded with Zoom Rooms for Touch software for seamless integration allowing Zoom and AVer customers to connect to Zoom video meetings with just one touch. Ensure your ideas are heard clearly and share ideas face to face using live video with the embedded super sharp 4K conference camera for crisp video and a built in far field mic array integrated with Zoom’s software audio processing for superb audio.

With Zoom Rooms for Touch running on your Aver EP65, easily bring all your ideas to life with whiteboard sharing and the incredibly responsive touch display. Enjoy Zoom’s cloud-based video communications with one-touch recording, whiteboard sharing and digital signage. Everything can be synchronized across multiple tablets, laptops and the web to make collaboration a breeze. With a new and improved MSRP of $7,500 the EP65 can transform any space to a modern, easy-to-use, and powerful collaborative workspace.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the value we bring to the modern workplace,” said Carl Harvell Product Manager of AVer USA. “The EP65 with Zoom Rooms allows us to combine AVer’s powerful high-quality audio/video solutions with Zoom’s reliable and frictionless cloud video platform for the best possible meeting room experience.”

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.


© Business Wire 2019
