Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer : EP65, the Ultimate Zoom Rooms Conferencing System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 06:13am EST

All-in-one 65” Touch Screen panel delivers enterprise grade video conferencing

AVer Europe is launching the AVer EP65, exclusively available in the UK via Nuvola Distribution with a three-year warranty.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005258/en/

AVer EP65, the ultimate Zoom Rooms conferencing system (Graphic: Business Wire)

AVer EP65, the ultimate Zoom Rooms conferencing system (Graphic: Business Wire)

The AVer EP65 is an interactive flat panel featuring Zoom Rooms integration to go along with the latest AVer camera and audio technology, this 65” display can transform any meeting room into a streamlined collaboration hub for both video conferencing and face-to-face brainstorming. The EP65 allows users to interact, take notes, annotate on a shared screen and enable split-screen multitasking.

There’s no need to connect external devices to make a video call, as it comes equipped with a 4K camera with Sony Exmor™ 4K CMOS sensor, 13-element microphone array, and PC module powered by a Windows 10 IoT Intel i7-7700 Processor for true all-in-one capability. The EP65 is a cinch to set up; simply plug in one power cord and enjoy an extremely intuitive user experience in seconds.

Features 4K P-CAP touchscreen with 20 touch points, made of level 7 MoHS toughened glass that is resistant to glare and fingerprints. Users can mount the EP65 on the wall or affix it to a mobile rolling stand to take its powerful features all over the office and create a truly agile workplace.

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales & Marketing, comments: “We are proud to partner with Zoom and Nuvola to bring the AVer EP65 enterprise quality video conferencing system to the UK.”

Nick Chong, Head of Global Services at Zoom Video Communications, Inc. and Zoom Rooms evangelist, comments: “At Zoom we champion simplicity for the user and the AVer EP65 delivers this with its plug and play approach.”

Michael Lloyd, Managing Director, Nuvola Distribution Ltd comments: ‘We are excited to be spearheading AVer’s interactive touchscreen technology into the UK channel.’

AVerEP65 MSRP: £ 6499 ex VAT

Available from: nuvoladistribution.com

Product Specifications: http://communication.avereurope.com/model/ep65

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

http://www.avereurope.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aAIR LEASE CORPORATION : Initiates Portfolio Sale of 19 Aircraft to Thunderbolt III Aircraft Lease Limited
BU
06:33aDSV A/S : 802 - share buyback in panalpina a/s
AQ
06:32aHermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
GL
06:32aHERMITAGE OFFSHORE SERVICES LTD : . Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release date of November 14, 2019 and Extension of Deadline with DVB Bank SE
AQ
06:32aTRIMBLE : Showcases New Ag Solutions at Agritechnica 2019
PR
06:31aNeptune Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results
AQ
06:31aGLOBAL CORD BLOOD CORPORATION : Appoints Mr. Jack Chow As an Independent Non-executive Director
PR
06:31aUCOMMUNE : Hosts 4th World INS Conference in Beijing, Releases Future Trends White Paper
PR
06:31aLipocine Receives Complete Response Letter for TLANDO™ from U.S. FDA
PR
06:31aTRIMBLE : 's New Display and Guidance Controller Deliver Innovative Technology to Farmers New to Precision Agriculture
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
2Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
3TEAMVIEWER AG : TEAMVIEWER : core profits up 95% in first results since IPO
4Iran says finds new oilfield with 53 billion barrels of crude
5BMW AG : Germany's Chinese growth engine stalls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group