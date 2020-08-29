Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer Europe: How to Step up the Digital Learning Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/29/2020 | 09:43am EDT

With digital learning part of the new normal Vice President of Sales & Marketing at leading AV manufacturer AVer Europe Rene Buhay explores the best long-term investments in education technology

The start of the new academic year is fast approaching. While some schools and universities will be returning to classes and lectures in person, we have seen immersion into digital learning during the pandemic push the boundaries of the learning experience. Whether in-class or continuing with distance learning, the classroom experience has changed exponentially.

Institutions are now making adjustments in their budgets for technology to adapt for lasting distance learning capabilities.

Initiating Distance Learning

Teachers have been working with a webcam for distance learning over the past few months, but over time they may find this very limiting. Ultra-wide field-of-view cameras with 4K sensor (like the AVerCAM340+) can greatly enhance the student experience.

Integrating Visualisation

Wireless visualisers are great companions for delivering classes remotely. Many visualisers (like the AVer M15w/M70w) can be synced with Microsoft Teams, Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet for presenting to a class remotely. Switching between a webcam, visualiser and presentation slides, teachers can use a visualiser to seamlessly present multiple sources of material to students.

Many visualisers have real-time recording capability which allows teachers to share the video content on their chosen media sharing platform, so students who cannot make a class can still participate.

Adapting to the Hybrid Model

Teachers may need to adjust to hybrid models wherein they teach a number of students in class while another batch of students are remote.

Educators are accustomed to having freedom to move around a classroom, making distance learning chained to a desk frustrating. Auto-tracking cameras (like Aver PTC310) allow teachers to move freely around the room, still being framed and tracked, providing a far more enjoyable experience for remote students.

Over coming months we will see education technology evolve and respond with a greater affinity for digital learning. Innovation in the industry to provide impactful solutions offering value for money will be critical for success.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. For more information please visit www.avereurope.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aFACEBOOK : Ex-Kenosha Alderman Recounts Call to Arms During Jacob Blake Protests
DJ
10:01aAMAZON COM : What does Walmart see in TikTok? Millions of young shoppers
AQ
09:43aAVER EUROPE : How to Step up the Digital Learning Experience
BU
09:34aVSTA ALERT : Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Vasta Platform; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
09:34aDEUTSCHE BALATON AG : Vorstand beschließt weiteren Aktienrückkauf
PU
09:31aMyoKardia Presents Results from Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM Clinical Trial of Mavacamten for the Treatment of Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
GL
09:10aJoint Media Statement of the 7th AEM-ROK Consultations
PU
09:01aMedtronic Cryoablation Superior to Drug Therapy for Symptomatic Paroxysmal Atrial Fibrillation
GL
09:00aIOFINA : Debt Update
PU
09:00aIOFINA : Launch of New Website
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : EXCLUSIVE: Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
2EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES LTD : UAE scraps Israel boycott in new step towards normal ties - state news agency
3TESLA, INC. : One of the Brains Behind Tesla Found a New Way to Make Electric Cars Cheaper
4THE JM SMUCKER COMPANY : Coupon-Clipping Fades Into History as Covid-19 Accelerates Digital Shift
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group