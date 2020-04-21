Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer Europe : Shares Advice on Maintaining the Student Experience in Distance Learning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:21am EDT

By Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, AVer Europe

Recent advances in education technology now enable a more sophisticated distance learning experience. When students and teachers need to rely on remote learning equipment and approaches for months at a time it’s crucial that these lessons are not compromised, and that technology is not a barrier to learning. Additional equipment enables teachers to make content accessible and interesting for their learners.

Visualisers

Many visualisers can be synced with Microsoft Teams Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet. With the capability to switch between a webcam, visualiser and presentation slides, teachers can use a visualiser just like they would within the classroom and students have access to a variety of different sources of content in the lesson.

Visualisers enable students and teachers to go through work together, zoom in on specific areas of a book or object, freeze the frame to show a moving item in more detail, or even record content. Teachers can also record lessons for future reference or to share with other students.

Auto Tracking Cameras

Many people assume that if you’re delivering a class remotely, you need to be chained to your PC or laptop, but this isn’t the case. Some subjects require large items to be shown on camera or a need a larger field-of-view than a typical webcam. This is where auto-tracking cameras come in, enabling teachers to move freely around a room and still be framed.

Cameras like this also are hugely beneficial if teachers wish to record content themselves to share with students later. Auto tracking cameras give presenters the freedom to roam the stage, be natural and to concentrate on doing what they do best: imparting information in a relaxed and spontaneous manner.

With these solutions, educators can deliver classes that meet learning objectives, curriculums and the needs of students in times of unexpected disruption.

AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence, AVer holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

http://www.avereurope.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aIIROC Trade Resumption - HOU
AQ
10:50aPRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
10:50aOPB, TERP, MYL, and FG Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers
GL
10:49aIIROC Trade Resumption - HOD
AQ
10:49aKENTUCKY FIRST FEDERAL BANCORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:48aPAN GLOBAL RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PGZ
AQ
10:47aAuscrete Corporation Launches Update Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
GL
10:46aCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Nium, Geoswift partner on remittance service to China via UnionPay
AQ
10:46aTexas New Home Sales Data for March Doesn't Reflect Market Slowdown - Yet
GL
10:45aBATTERED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE TO SLOW AIRLINES' RECOVERY : Iata
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : maker PSA says prepared for plunge in car demand
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Coronavirus Can't Stop America's Best Stocks -- Streetwise
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN N : Q1 2020 and COVID-19 Trading Update
4SAP SE : SAP : 1Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased
5DANONE : DANONE: Resilience amid COVID-19

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group