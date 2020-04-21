AVer Europe : Shares Advice on Maintaining the Student Experience in Distance Learning

By Rene Buhay, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, AVer Europe

Recent advances in education technology now enable a more sophisticated distance learning experience. When students and teachers need to rely on remote learning equipment and approaches for months at a time it’s crucial that these lessons are not compromised, and that technology is not a barrier to learning. Additional equipment enables teachers to make content accessible and interesting for their learners.

Visualisers

Many visualisers can be synced with Microsoft Teams Skype, Zoom and Google Hangouts Meet. With the capability to switch between a webcam, visualiser and presentation slides, teachers can use a visualiser just like they would within the classroom and students have access to a variety of different sources of content in the lesson.

Visualisers enable students and teachers to go through work together, zoom in on specific areas of a book or object, freeze the frame to show a moving item in more detail, or even record content. Teachers can also record lessons for future reference or to share with other students.

Auto Tracking Cameras

Many people assume that if you’re delivering a class remotely, you need to be chained to your PC or laptop, but this isn’t the case. Some subjects require large items to be shown on camera or a need a larger field-of-view than a typical webcam. This is where auto-tracking cameras come in, enabling teachers to move freely around a room and still be framed.

Cameras like this also are hugely beneficial if teachers wish to record content themselves to share with students later. Auto tracking cameras give presenters the freedom to roam the stage, be natural and to concentrate on doing what they do best: imparting information in a relaxed and spontaneous manner.

With these solutions, educators can deliver classes that meet learning objectives, curriculums and the needs of students in times of unexpected disruption.

