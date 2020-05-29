AVer Europe :'s CAM340+ Helps Small Business in Lockdown

Fitness company utilises professional video camera to keep business thriving

AVer Europe, a leading manufacturer of video conferencing solutions, is enabling small businesses to survive and thrive during lockdown. Surrey-based personal training company Marek’s Fitness is utilising the premium quality and wide angle capability of AVer Europe’s CAM 340+ camera to provide training and group classes, which has enabled the company to maintain and grow its client base internationally.

Marek’s Fitness made all personal and group training classes virtual a few days before lockdown to ensure the health and wellbeing of clients. It quickly became apparent that a laptop camera or a typical USB web camera was inadequate, both for sound and vision.

Marek’s Fitness purchased an AVer CAM340+ huddle room conference camera. Clients commented immediately that the picture and sound quality was greatly improved, with little background noise. The wide-angle camera enabled trainers to showcase a range of movements and activities on the camera without disruption.

Founder Marek Ocelka comments: “We loved the fact the AVer CAM340+ is plug and play. It is so easy and simple to set up. It has helped us transition to our virtual offering, almost seamlessly. We can now offer more personal training sessions and group training classes. Due to lockdown more people are aware that they need to keep moving and we are actually busier than before!

“We have a client retention rate of 99.5% which is incredible. We have even taken on more clients. Previously we were restricted by geographical location but now have clients from further afield, including Devon, Wales and Slovakia. There are talks of a group class in Dubai. I believe having such a great camera, the AVer CAM340+, has helped us achieve this.”

Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales & Marketing, comments: “AVer Europe is delighted to support small businesses like Marek’s Fitness adjust to the new reality of home working by enhancing their video conferencing experience. In addition to CAM340+, AVER offers multiple cameras for video conferencing solutions from sole business to enterprise.“

