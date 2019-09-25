AVer Information Inc. : Honored as Silver Winner in the 11th Annual 2019 Golden Bridge Awards® - Best New Technology Solution

AVer Information Inc. has earned the Silver award in the Golden Bridge Awards® for their innovative SmartFrame Technology which can perfectly frame everyone in the room, no matter their distance from the lens. The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program encompasses the world’s best in organizational performance, innovations, products and services, marketing, corporate communications, international business, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups.

AVer’s SmartFrame Technology is a video conferencing solution that allows you quickly adjust the video to frame all human faces and optimize color and light with a single click. This innovative technology can be found on a number of AVer video conferencing devices including the CAM540, CAM340+ and VB342+. Efficiently start your meeting and frame all participants with one click.

“It’s an honor to be named a Silver winner by Golden Bridge Awards for this prestigious industry award and peer recognition,” said Carl Harvell, Director of Product Marketing for AVer. “This award is a testament to AVer’s commitment to create high quality professional visual collaboration solutions that are intuitive, improve productivity, and enrich lives.”

Winners will be honored at the 2019 Red Carpet Golden Bridge Awards Ceremony in San Francisco on Monday, October 28, 2019. More than 160 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2019 Golden Bridge Awards Finalists and Winners.

