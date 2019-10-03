Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AVer Information Inc. : USA Releases New Pro AV Camera Controller Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2019 | 09:10am EDT

AVer CL01 provides the power of a mini studio that fits in your lap

AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announced the company has launched the CL01 Pro AV Camera Controller solution to enable production teams to take control of their video capture, streaming and broadcast projects with professional results.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191003005215/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The CL01 is compatible with AVer’s Professional Auto Tracking and Live Streaming PTZ cameras along with a variety of other brands. With a simple configuration to manage up to 7 cameras and compactly sized at 14” by 7”, the CL01 provides the power of a mini studio in your lap.

CL01 Features:

  • OLED display screen
  • Pan/Tilt/Zoom speed control with joystick
  • Operate 7 PTZ cameras with shortcut channels
  • 3 infinite rotation knobs for brightness and focus
  • Multiple control interfaces with RS-485, RS-422, RS-232, IP, and Micro USB for ­firmware upgrades
  • Control protocols of VISCA, SONY VISCA , Pelco-D/P, UDP, IP (VISCA over IP)
  • 1 year warranty
  • MSRP $1,199.99

“The CL01 Controller is a true solution to empower video production teams of any size or skill to create professional single or multi-camera broadcasts from the comfort of their seats,” said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Management, Pro AV, AVer Information Inc., Americas. “AVer Pro AV camera customers and users of other camera brands can leverage the power of this mini studio to create compelling live stream or recorded productions with its easy integration and operation.”

For more information on product details, resellers and technology partners visit pro.averusa.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer is an award-winning provider of video and collaboration solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. Our Pro AV product portfolio includes cutting-edge auto tracking cameras and PTZ cameras to serve any presentation, training or lecture environments. We strive to provide industry leading product quality, service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at pro.averusa.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:22aINTUIT : Backs First-Quarter, Fiscal 2020 Guidance
DJ
09:21aGERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP : Jason Adler and Kelley Chandler join German American Bank as the company expands to serve the Louisville business market
PU
09:21aJOHN WILEY & SONS : New Cochrane Handbook for Systematic Reviews of Interventions
PU
09:21aDIGITAL DEBUNKING : Can You Actually Shatter Glass with Your Voice?
PU
09:21aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : presents at Augment Mining Forum 2019
AQ
09:20aCOPPERSTONE RESOURCES : presenterar på Augment Mining Forum 2019
AQ
09:19aALYI – Alternet Systems Announces Receiving $100 M Strategic Financing Proposal
GL
09:18aTYLER TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Cloud-Based Law Enforcement Analytics Solution
BU
09:17aGLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES : Begins Stripping, Channel Sampling and Drilling at Francoeur/Arntfield Gold Mines Property
AQ
09:17aTwo New World Class Exhibits to Begin Short-term Residency in Memphis at Graceland Exhibition Center
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX EUROPE 600 : STOXX 600 : U.S. widens trade war with tariffs on European planes, cheese, whisky to punish..
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Troubles with Tesla's automated parking feature summon safety regulators
3EXPLAINER: The jet subsidy row that threatens transatlantic trade war
4AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : BlackRock, Tencent Talk Tie-Up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group