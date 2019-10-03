AVer Information Inc. : USA Releases New Pro AV Camera Controller Solution

AVer CL01 provides the power of a mini studio that fits in your lap

AVer Information Inc. USA, the award-winning provider of video collaboration solutions and education technology solutions, today announced the company has launched the CL01 Pro AV Camera Controller solution to enable production teams to take control of their video capture, streaming and broadcast projects with professional results.

The CL01 is compatible with AVer’s Professional Auto Tracking and Live Streaming PTZ cameras along with a variety of other brands. With a simple configuration to manage up to 7 cameras and compactly sized at 14” by 7”, the CL01 provides the power of a mini studio in your lap.

CL01 Features:

OLED display screen

Pan/Tilt/Zoom speed control with joystick

Operate 7 PTZ cameras with shortcut channels

3 infinite rotation knobs for brightness and focus

Multiple control interfaces with RS-485, RS-422, RS-232, IP, and Micro USB for ­firmware upgrades

Control protocols of VISCA, SONY VISCA , Pelco-D/P, UDP, IP (VISCA over IP)

1 year warranty

MSRP $1,199.99

“The CL01 Controller is a true solution to empower video production teams of any size or skill to create professional single or multi-camera broadcasts from the comfort of their seats,” said Andy Teoh, Director of Product Management, Pro AV, AVer Information Inc., Americas. “AVer Pro AV camera customers and users of other camera brands can leverage the power of this mini studio to create compelling live stream or recorded productions with its easy integration and operation.”

For more information on product details, resellers and technology partners visit pro.averusa.com.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer is an award-winning provider of video and collaboration solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. Our Pro AV product portfolio includes cutting-edge auto tracking cameras and PTZ cameras to serve any presentation, training or lecture environments. We strive to provide industry leading product quality, service and support that exceeds our customer’s expectations. We are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at pro.averusa.com.

