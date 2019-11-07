Log in
AVer With Service 2 Software Honor Those Who Serve for Veterans Day

11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

Today, AVer Information Inc., an award-winning innovator of conference solutions, announces it will turn eight of Service 2 Software’s (S2S) meeting spaces into tech-enabled huddle rooms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191107005109/en/

AVer’s contribution will benefit Service 2 Software, a registered 501(c)(3) organization that provides coaching to rapid-growth tech companies to establish thriving veteran hiring and retention initiatives. Service 2 Software is an official program under the DoD Skill Bridge Initiative. The Skill Bridge initiative provides job skills training to transitioning service members during the last six months of their duty. The service members continue to receive their military pay and benefits from the government while participating, so the service member bears little or no cost during their transition process.

The new equipment will allow S2S to continue to expand their recruitment efforts and help to connect active duty personnel with post military opportunities. Additionally, transitioning service members will be able to video conference work associates, stay up-to-date on projects, and participate in video meetings that would otherwise not have been possible.

“The Men and Women of the Armed Forces have sacrificed a great deal to serve their country. This is a small way we can repay them as they move into the civilian workforce. With the assistance of AVer, we can give them a running start into the competitive tech job market,” David Hester, Service 2 Software Co-Founder and CEO.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to support the members of our U.S. Armed Forces who have so bravely served our country,” said Charles Montoya, National Sales and Marketing Director. “Together, with Service 2 Software, we can help raise awareness, make a difference and help ease the transition by providing veterans with the best possible video conferencing experience.”

To donate to Service 2 Software visit https://service2software.givingfuel.com/support-service-2-software

About Service 2 Software

Service 2 Software (service2software.org) is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that exists to equip service members with the necessary skills to gain employment in the technology industry. Powered by the Department of Defense Skill Bridge initiative, S2S affords active duty service members a no-cost training program with the ability to serve as sales and customer success interns for sponsored companies in entry level roles. For almost 6 months, they work shoulder to shoulder with the business development teams of today’s fastest growing technology companies. Service 2 Software maintains a 100% employment rate for service members.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2019
