AVer and Newnex Announce USB Product Interoperability

06/26/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

AVer Information Inc., award-winning innovator of video conferencing solutions, and Newnex, an innovative developer of USB long distance solutions, jointly announce product interoperability between AVer’s conferencing cameras with Newnex’s USB 3.0 Active Extension Cable, FireNEX™-uLINK-EX 10m and 16m cables.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190626005838/en/

NewNex FireNEX™ -uLINK-EX and AVer's CAM340+ (Photo: Business Wire)

NewNex FireNEX™ -uLINK-EX and AVer's CAM340+ (Photo: Business Wire)

Now AVer hardware can be integrated with the Newnex extension technology to create an easy meeting connection and collaborate, whether you are in the meeting room or remote. The Newnex’s FireNEX™-uLINK-EX provides customers a flexible detachability for long-distance extension with MAC OSX or Windows based computers. The Newnex USB 3.0 and 2.0 extenders can work with the full suite of AVer’s USB camera lines such as the CAM540, CAM340+ and VB342.

“Higher definition video conferencing cameras like AVer’s 4K camera series are increasingly needed for high-quality meeting experiences. Newnex is pleased for the tested interoperability of Newnex’s USB 3.0 long range extenders and cables with AVer’s cameras. Together we ensure the reliable solutions for video conferencing customers,” said Jean Tang, Vice President of Operations from Newnex.

Newnex' FireNEX™-uLINK USB 3.0 active cables are highly reliable extension solutions that support USB SuperSpeed data transfer up to 5Gbps up to 20 meters with backward compatibility to USB 2.0/1.1 protocols. Additionally, they are capable of delivering ample bus power to the far end devices without any external power inputs. All these features make FireNEX™-uLINK an ideal match to use with AVer cameras for extension needs.

“AVer is focused on empowering customers with better collaboration and elevating the meeting room experience,” said Carl Harvell, Product Marketing Manager for AVer. “Our partnership is a terrific opportunity for customers to experience the high-quality video experience of AVer with innovative connectivity technologies from Newnex.”

For more information about AVer Information Inc. and Newnex products, visit averusa.com or call (408) 813-8696 and www.Newnex.com.

About Newnex

As a global leader of innovation in connectivity technology, Newnex (Newnex.com) offers a comprehensive line of innovative and high-quality products: cables, connectors, hubs, repeaters/extenders and connectivity solutions for USB 2.0, USB 3.0, USB 3.1 Type C, IEEE 1394 (FireWire), Gigabit Ethernet and other connectivity technologies. Newnex was one of the first companies ever to receive USB and 1394 certification for its cables. Newnex’s expertise in custom cable and repeater design also helps numerous OEM customers worldwide transform their products from design concept to mass production.

About AVer Information Inc.

AVer (averusa.com), an award-winning innovator of visual collaboration solutions, enhances productivity and enriches lives. From accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive advantage for business, AVer leverages the power of visual communications to help people connect better. We strive to provide industry leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. Learn more at averusa.com and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.


© Business Wire 2019
