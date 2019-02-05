AVer's CAM540 named Winner of the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards

Today, the Business Intelligence Group named AVer’s
CAM540, as winner of the 2019 BIG Innovation Awards. This annual
business awards program recognizes the organizations, products and
people that are bringing new ideas to life.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005839/en/
Congratulations to AVer's CAM540. Winner of the Big Innovation Award for 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)
AVer’s CAM540 is a sleek, ultra-portable, 4K professional-grade
USB PTZ camera optimized to deliver a dynamic video communication
experience to your meeting room. Precisely engineered with smooth
bearings and whisper quiet motor and an 86 degree field of view, the
CAM540 delivers rapid and smooth pan, tilt and zoom motions with
absolute clarity at every focal length.
“Innovation and the use of technology to advance commerce and improve
lives is permeating nearly every organization across the globe,” said
Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence
Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring this year’s winning executives,
companies and products as they work to improve our experiences and
lives.”
Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations
for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged
by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered
their time and expertise to score submissions. For a list of all the
2019 BIG Innovation Award winners visit www.bintelligence.com/big-innovation-awards/.
“We are honored that AVer’s CAM540 was chosen for the 2019 Big
Innovation Award,” said Carl Harvell Director of Product Marketing for
AVer. “Our team of experts built an amazing 4K camera with a streamlined
design and quiet motor. This award is a testament to the skill,
ingenuity, and vision of its creators.” For more information about AVer
Information Inc. products, visit averusa.com
or call (408) 813-8696.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group (www.bintelligence.com)
was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior
performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs,
these programs are judged by business executives having experience and
knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system
selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and
then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of
their peers.
About AVer Information Inc.
AVer (averusa.com)
is an award-winning provider of visual collaboration and education
technology solutions that improve productivity and enrich lives. From
accelerating learning in the classroom to increasing competitive
advantages for businesses, AVer solutions leverage the power of
technology to help people connect with one another to achieve great
things. Our product portfolio includes Interactive Flat Panels, USB
Video Conferencing Camera Systems, Document Cameras as well as Sync and
Charge Solutions for Mobile Devices. We strive to provide industry
leading service and support that exceeds our customers’ expectations. We
are also deeply committed to our community, the environment and employ
stringent green processes in all we do. Learn more at averusa.com
and follow us on twitter @AVerVC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005839/en/