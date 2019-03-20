Log in
AVerMedia Technologies : 2019-03-20AVerMedia Showcases AI at the Edge in ISC WEST 2019

03/20/2019 | 04:30am EDT

AVerMedia Showcases AI at the Edge in ISC WEST 2019

2019-03-20 Taipei, Taiwan

As a global leader in professional and industrial grade video capturing and streaming solutions, AVerMedia is going to run a booth (40905) in ISC WEST 2019 that will be held at Sands Expo, Las Vegas, NV from April 10 to 12, 2019. We would like to present our latest products, as follows:

1. Video Capture Cards:

Support the range of high resolution, compact size (Mini PCIe, M.2), and multiple input video sources.

2. I. at the Edge on NVIDIA Jetson Embedded System:

We are glad to present our advanced vision solutions with fanned/fanless embedded systems in compact form factor for NVIDIA Jetson TX1, TX2 and Xavier modules.

3. Dual HDMI/3G-SDI HEVC 1080p60 Compact Video Encoder:

The dual-channel video encoder allows two independent Full HD video streams to be broadcasted or recorded at the same time and streamed to a wide range of audience over IP networks.

When visiting ISC WEST 2019, please come and talk to one of our technical/ sale staffs (at booth 40905) to get a better understanding of how AVerMedia's professional grade frame grabbers and NVIDIA Jetson solutions can help improve your productivity.

To set up a meeting with our team: contact@avermedia.com

About AVerMedia

Established in 1990, AVerMedia is a multinational company specializing in hardware and software for imaging capturing and video transmission solutions, aiming to enrich entertainment experiences and provide effective communication between people in a wide range of professional fields. With the pursuit of continuous research and development of digital imaging technologies, AVerMedia has become one of the world's leading digital imaging brands for consumer, corporate and industrial markets. 'Embedded Vision Solutions' and 'Encode & Stream' solutions are core technologies of AVerMedia. In addition to hardware development, AVerMedia is also devoted to the development of proprietary software. Together with outstanding services, AVerMedia is able to offer a total solution that is tailored-made to meet your needs. For more information please refer to: http://www.avermedia.com/professional

Media Contact

E-mail: contact@avermedia.com

Disclaimer

AVerMedia Technologies Inc. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:29:10 UTC
