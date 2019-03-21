Log in
AVerMedia Technologies : 2019-03-21AVerMedia Launches AVerAI Box PC with NVIDIA Jetson Nano Module

03/21/2019 | 06:55am EDT

AVerMedia Launches AVerAI Box PC with NVIDIA Jetson Nano Module

2019-03-21 Taipei, Taiwan

AVerMedia®, an NVIDIA® Jetson Ecosystem partner, is dedicated to develop the embedded system for NVIDIA® Jetson module to satisfy the various vertical applications and the operating environment challenge. AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is the new application-ready platform for AI edge computing with the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ module. AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 also equips AVerCooler™ technology, which can enhance the effect of thermal radiation to increase the efficiency of thermal dissipation without the airflow.

AVerMedia® AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is an embedded application-ready platform with two compact design choices, AVerCooler™ fan module chassis and AVerCooler™ Wave-Fin fanless chassis, to work with NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ module. The dimensions of AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 are 212mm x 196mm x 60mm. By using AVerCooler™ technology, the latest edge computing module, NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™, EN713-AAE9 can operate in the environment up to 70°C without the airflow.

AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 supports various advanced I/O ports, such as 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 1x micro USB2.0, 1x 4Kp60 HDMI output, 8x 10/100 MbE with PoE, to provide better platform for the users to develop their application. EN713-AAE9 also has an M.2 slot for an LTE module.

AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is designed as an application ready platform for the total solution for multiple applications to improve the performance and flexibility for time to market. With EN713-AAE9, software developers not only can design their deep learning software on this system but also can market their software and the system as a complete solution. This can greatly help to simplify the efforts and processes of the system integration in launching their A.I. solution faster into the market.

About AVerMedia®

Established in 1990, AVerMedia® is a multinational company specializing in hardware and software for imaging capturing and video transmission solutions, aiming to enrich entertainment experiences and provide effective communication between people in a wide range of professional fields. With the pursuit of continuous research and development of digital imaging technologies, AVerMedia® has become one of the world's leading digital imaging brands for consumer, corporate and industrial markets. 'Embedded Vision Solutions' and 'Encode & Stream' solutions are core technologies of AVerMedia®. In addition to hardware development, AVerMedia® is also devoted to the development of proprietary software. Together with outstanding services, AVerMedia® is able to offer a total solution that is tailored-made to meet your needs. Since 2018, AVerMedia® has become a partner of NVIDIA®'s Jetson Ecosystem. For more information please refer to: http://www.avermdeia.com/professional

Media Contact

E-mail: contact@avermedia.com

Disclaimer

AVerMedia Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2019 10:54:01 UTC
