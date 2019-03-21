AVerMedia Technologies : 2019-03-21AVerMedia Launches AVerAI Box PC with NVIDIA Jetson Nano Module

AVerMedia Launches AVerAI Box PC with NVIDIA Jetson Nano Module

2019-03-21 Taipei, Taiwan

AVerMedia®, an NVIDIA® Jetson Ecosystem partner, is dedicated to develop the embedded system for NVIDIA® Jetson module to satisfy the various vertical applications and the operating environment challenge. AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is the new application-ready platform for AI edge computing with the latest NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ module. AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 also equips AVerCooler™ technology, which can enhance the effect of thermal radiation to increase the efficiency of thermal dissipation without the airflow.

AVerMedia® AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is an embedded application-ready platform with two compact design choices, AVerCooler™ fan module chassis and AVerCooler™ Wave-Fin fanless chassis, to work with NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™ module. The dimensions of AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 are 212mm x 196mm x 60mm. By using AVerCooler™ technology, the latest edge computing module, NVIDIA® Jetson Nano™, EN713-AAE9 can operate in the environment up to 70°C without the airflow.

AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 supports various advanced I/O ports, such as 1x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, 1x micro USB2.0, 1x 4Kp60 HDMI output, 8x 10/100 MbE with PoE, to provide better platform for the users to develop their application. EN713-AAE9 also has an M.2 slot for an LTE module.

AVerAI™ Box PC EN713-AAE9 is designed as an application ready platform for the total solution for multiple applications to improve the performance and flexibility for time to market. With EN713-AAE9, software developers not only can design their deep learning software on this system but also can market their software and the system as a complete solution. This can greatly help to simplify the efforts and processes of the system integration in launching their A.I. solution faster into the market.

About AVerMedia®

Established in 1990, AVerMedia® is a multinational company specializing in hardware and software for imaging capturing and video transmission solutions, aiming to enrich entertainment experiences and provide effective communication between people in a wide range of professional fields. With the pursuit of continuous research and development of digital imaging technologies, AVerMedia® has become one of the world's leading digital imaging brands for consumer, corporate and industrial markets. 'Embedded Vision Solutions' and 'Encode & Stream' solutions are core technologies of AVerMedia®. In addition to hardware development, AVerMedia® is also devoted to the development of proprietary software. Together with outstanding services, AVerMedia® is able to offer a total solution that is tailored-made to meet your needs. Since 2018, AVerMedia® has become a partner of NVIDIA®'s Jetson Ecosystem. For more information please refer to: http://www.avermdeia.com/professional

