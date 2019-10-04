AVerMedia Technologies : 2019-10-04AVerMedia Showcases AIoT at the Edge in Deep Learning Day Seoul 2019

AVerMedia Showcases AIoT at the Edge in Deep Learning Day Seoul 2019

2019-10-04 Taipei, Taiwan

As a global leader in professional and industrial video capturing, recording, and streaming solutions, AVerMedia is going to run a booth in Deep Learning Day 2019 that will be held at EL Tower, Seoul, South Korea on 11 October, 2019. We would like to present our latest products, as follows:

AIoT at the Edge on NVIDIA Jetson Embedded System:

We are glad to present our advanced fanless system solutions of AVerAI Box PC, which is designed as the application-ready platform with the compact form factors and to work with NVIDIA Jetson TX1, TX2, Xavier, and the latest Nano modules, for AIoT at the edge applications.

By using AVerAI Box PC and our carrier board, the software developers can not only design their deep learning software on this system but also market their software and the system as a complete solution. This can greatly help to simplify the efforts and processes of the system integration in launching their AI solution much faster into the market.

With today's powerful AI, machine learning, and data science techniques combined with AVerMedia AVerAI series and the NVIDIA Jetson technology, you can brings the power of accelerated AI computing to your edge applications very efficiently.

As NVIDIA® PREFERRED solution provider, AVerMedia gets the direct support from NVIDIA. And we are very sincere in providing 24-hours technical support to help your project success.

Combined solutions and services from AVerMedia and Hancom will be able to offer our customers new value for embedded imaging solutions for AI applications.

When visiting Deep Learning Day 2019, please come and talk to our sale staff at booth to get a better understanding of how AVerMedia's professional NVIDIA Jetson solutions can help improve your productivity.

To set up a meeting in advance, please write us a brief message @ contact@avermedia.com

About AVerMedia

Established in 1990, AVerMedia is a multinational company specializing in hardware and software for imaging capturing and video transmission solutions, aiming to enrich entertainment experiences and provide effective communication between people in a wide range of professional fields. With the pursuit of continuous research and development of digital imaging technologies, AVerMedia has become one of the world's leading digital imaging brands for consumer, corporate and industrial markets. 'Embedded Vision Solutions' and 'Encode & Stream' solutions are core technologies of AVerMedia. In addition to hardware development, AVerMedia is also devoted to the development of proprietary software. Together with outstanding services, AVerMedia is able to offer a total solution that is tailored-made to meet your needs. Since 2015, AVerMedia has become a partner of NVIDIA's Jetson Ecosystem. For more information please refer to: http://www.avermedia.com/professional

*NVIDIA, NVIDIA EGX, Jetson Nano, NGC are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Red Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

AVerMedia Technologies, Inc.: https://www.avermedia.com/professional

Hancom MDS Inc.: https://www.hancom.com/global/index.jsp

Media Contact

E-mail: contact@avermedia.com