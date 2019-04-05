AWARN Alliance Demonstrating Advanced Alerting and New Resources for ATSC 3.0 TV Station News Departments

Using a new user experience (UX) design for advanced alerting and
ongoing emergency information, the Advanced
Warning and Response Network (AWARN) Alliance will demonstrate the
power of ATSC 3.0 to integrate official emergency information with local
television news coverage at the 2019 NAB Show, which begins April 8 in
Las Vegas.
The new on-screen interface and two use cases built on an actual
emergency will spotlight how robust multimedia emergency messaging –
before, during, and after an emergency – can improve disaster resilience
for communities and the nation. At NAB 2019, in addition to the AWARN
Alliance’s presence in Futures Park, AWARN will be highlighted in the
ATSC-CTA-NAB “Riding the Road to ATSC 3.0” exhibit in North Hall and
Central Lobby and the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency’s booth
C3330.
The use cases shown for the first time at NAB 2019 were produced with
support of NAB
PILOT in association with News-Press & Gazette’s KEYT-TV in Santa
Barbara, California and the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency
Management. The scenario is based on an actual “debris flow” event on
February 2-3 that forced a mandatory evacuation and closed the 101
Highway.
New Focus-Group Tested User Experience Design
AWARN’s demo also will debut the new focus-group tested on-screen
design. To improve over initial prototypes for AWARN, the Alliance
assembled a team of experts in social science, television design, and
emergency management facilitation. In partnership with leading emergency
managers, they conducted workshops and formative usability testing last
fall in Riverside, California, Maricopa County, Arizona, and New York
City. Participants included emergency managers and other public safety
officials from multiple jurisdictions, who collectively are responsible
for disseminating alerts to more than 40 million people. Research
findings were shared with Alliance members.
AWARN Alliance Widening Focus
John Lawson, executive director of the AWARN Alliance, said the AWARN
Steering Committee has unanimously directed the expansion of AWARN’s
mission to include the integration of official alerting and on-going
news and information, which will be demonstrated at the NAB Show.
“Widening of our focus to include a wider range of emergency
information, both before and after an alert is sent, represents an
evolution of AWARN’s role. We see the potential to work with TV news
departments in the months ahead and develop a framework for using ATSC
3.0 to serve our communities like never before,” he said.
The alert use case includes alert banners, hazard and evacuation
mapping, shelter locations and other critical information accessible by
viewers through on-screen icons and the TV remote control. The UX layout
includes a picture-in-picture window for optional station news content
or continuing programming. A post-event use case includes power outage,
hazard zone access maps, and live press conferences with public safety
officials.
New Tools for Stations
A highlight of the demonstration, developed through NAB PILOT’S open
source initiative with Triveni Digital, will be ATSC 3.0 alert and
information integration. This next-gen technology will enable
broadcasters to seamlessly manage alerts and associated emergency
information templates. The tool will provide a consistent look and feel
to viewers, based upon the AWARN UX focus-group findings, along with
interactivity, augmented media in live feeds, multi-lingual alerts, and
other advanced features. The demos will be displayed on 4K Ultra HD TVs
from LG Electronics.
Hybrid Broadcast-Broadband Integration from
Japan
Also exhibiting in the AWARN booth in Futures Park will be the IPTV
Forum Japan, represented by T-NET Japan and Internet Initiative Japan
Inc. (IIJ). They will demonstrate an advanced emergency information
on-screen portal developed for the hybrid integration of over-the-air
broadcasting and broadband in smart TVs. Developed for the highly
effective Japanese emergency communications system, T-NET and IIJ plan
to adapt the advanced information system for use with ATSC 3.0
transmission. The Forum is a member of the AWARN Alliance, and T-NET
Japan also is sponsoring the exhibit.
AWARN at the NAB Show
-
AWARN will be in booth N1435 at Futures Park in the North Hall.
-
Lawson will moderate a session, Connected
Cars and Next Gen TV: Infrastructure Decisions Will Be A Key to ATSC
3.0 Adoption, at the In-Vehicle Experience Pavilion & Theater,
N3811, on Monday from 4:00 to 4:30 pm.
-
Lawson also will speak from the ATSC Stage on Tuesday of the Show at
12:15 pm.
-
AWARN will be included in:
-
ATSC-CTA-NAB “Riding the Road to ATSC 3.0,” North Hall & Central
Lobby.
-
FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning Systems (IPAWS),
booth C3330.
-
Also see AWARN member demonstrations of advanced emergency information
capabilities at Digital Alert Systems (N4813), OpenZNet (N1637), NAB
PILOT (N1037 & N1232), Triveni Digital (N3908), and Unisoft (N4131),
among others.
AWARN Fact Sheet
AWARN Alliance
The Advanced Warning and Response Network (AWARN) Alliance is a
cross-industry, international coalition formed to create the world’s
most advanced emergency messaging system. Members include commercial and
public broadcasters who reach 90 percent of U.S. households, consumer
technology makers, and B2B tech companies. AWARN is based on the Next
Generation Television transmission standard (ATSC 3.0), which the FCC
has approved for voluntary use by broadcasters. When fully deployed,
AWARN can deliver geo-targeted, rich-media alerts to an unlimited number
of enabled TVs, connected cars, and handheld devices even when cellular
fails or the grid is down.
AWARN Steering Committee
The Alliance is managed by Executive Director John Lawson through his
firm Convergence Services, Inc. The AWARN Steering Committee was formed
in 2018 as a governance structure for the inter-industry coalition.
Members (in alphabetical order by organization) are:
-
John Lawson, AWARN Alliance
-
Pete Sockett, Capitol Broadcasting Company
-
Brian Markwalter, Consumer Technology Association
-
John Taylor, LG Electronics USA Inc.
-
Ed Czarnecki, Monroe Electronics
-
Sam Matheny, National Association of Broadcasters
-
Anne Schelle, Pearl TV
-
Fred Baumgartner, Sinclair Broadcast Group/ONE Media
-
Fred Engel, UNC-TV
Madeleine Noland, LG senior consultant and chair of Technology Group 3
of the Advanced Television Systems Committee, serves as a non-voting
member.
AWARN Alliance Membership, as of March 31, 2019
New-Press & Gazette, Unisoft Corporation, and T-NET Japan are the newest
members of the AWARN Alliance.
Broadcasters (Commercial)
-
Capitol Broadcasting Company
-
News-Press & Gazette
-
Pearl TV
-
Sinclair Broadcast Group
-
Spectrum Co
Broadcasters (Public)
-
Kentucky Educational Television
-
KPBS/California State University-San Diego
-
UNC-TV/University of North Carolina
-
WKAR/Michigan State University
-
WNET/New York
Technology Companies
-
Digital Alert Systems
-
LG Electronics USA Inc.
-
Monroe Electronics
-
ONE Media
-
OpenZNet
-
The Weather Company an IBM Business
-
Triveni Digital
-
Unisoft Corporation
-
Zenith Electronics LLC
Associations
-
Consumer Technology Association
-
Interactive Television Alliance
-
IPTV Forum Japan (represented by T-Net Japan)
-
National Association of Broadcasters
Service Providers
-
Convergence Services, Inc.
-
Lerman Senter, PLLC
-
Wiley Rein, LLC
AWARN.org
