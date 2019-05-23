AWF Madison : Directors Nominations Listing Rule 2.3.1

DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS (Listing Rule 2.3.1)

AWF Madison Group Limited advises that the closing date for nomination of directors, to be considered for appointment at the Company's Annual Shareholder Meeting, to be held on Wednesday 31 July 2019, is 11 June 2019.

Listing Rule 2.3.1 provides: 'No person (other than a Director retiring at the meeting) may be elected as a Director at a meeting of Issuer's Equity Security holders unless that person has been nominated by an Equity Security holder who will be entitled to attend and Vote at the meeting if he, she or it continues to hold Equity Securities on the date on which the entitlement to attend an Vote at the meeting is determined.'

Nominations may only be made by a Security Holder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting; and should be addressed to:

The Company Secretary

AWF Madison Group Limited

PO Box 105675,

Auckland 1143

Contact: David Lazarus

Company Secretary

Phone: 09 526 8775