AWIA Australian Web Industry Associaton : The hidden costs of outsourcing development offshore

06/23/2019 | 11:30pm EDT
Article by Daniel Woodhouse of AWIA Members Butterfly

'We want to focus on the core of our business, improve our efficiency and cut costs.'

This is the mantra of digital agencies who offshore their development.

On the face of it, that sounds pretty good - avoid the 'high' costs of production at home and have key staff concentrate on business development. However, many who jump into offshoring services find it's a false economy owing to inefficiencies, distractions, and mistakes, which lead to a litany of hidden costs and can cause reputational damage.

This is not to say that offshoring can't work-it absolutely can-and we'll talk about that, too, but first… the hidden costs.

The time sink

Built not to last

The value of trust

Offshoring can make sense and it can work

Why we are 100% onshore

There are lots of reasons - many we've already spoken about. However, a big one for us is our relationship with our clients. They love to be able to step into one of our meeting rooms at the end of a sprint and speak to every single person who has touched their project - face to face. It makes for an unbeatable service and we strongly believe it's a major factor in our high client retention rate.

We build our reputation on quality, rapid, nimble development and design and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Full Blog Post

Disclaimer

AWIA - Australian Web Industry Associaton Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 03:29:01 UTC
About