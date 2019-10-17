Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AWIP Announces Second Executive Summit to Advance Women into Tech Leadership Roles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 07:03am EDT

  • “Shattering the Glass Ceiling” gathers prominent women leaders and founders in tech to solve the root cause leading to lack of diversity in leadership roles
  • Conference aimed at inspiring, educating and connecting high-potential, underrepresented next generation technology leaders
  • Featured speakers include Sandy Carter, Vice President at Amazon Web Services (AWS); Tatyana Mamut, Chief Product Officer at Nextdoor, AWIP Executive Advisor; and Mallun Yen, Co-founder of SaaStr

Advancing Women in Product (AWIP), the organization aiming to bridge the diversity gap for technology leaders by empowering high-potential female product and tech leaders through equality of opportunity, today announced the agenda and speakers for the organization’s annual Advancing Women in Product Executive Summit 2019.

AWIP Ambassadors curated the summit, which will be held on October 30 in San Francisco, California. The event aims to advance the next generation of technology leaders by cultivating authentic conversations with today’s leading technology executives on topics including “Shifting Away from the Promotion Pyramid” and “How to Change Culture in a Male-dominated Organization.”

Technology leaders presenting at the summit include Sandy Carter, Vice President at Amazon Web Services; Tatyana Mamut, Chief Product Officer at Nextdoor; Sherry Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer at Expanse; Jessica Wang, Vice President of Marketing at Mixpanel; Narayan Bharawaj, Vice President of Products at VMware; Scott Johnston, Chief Product Officer at Docker; Nihir Nanavati, Executive Vice President of Product at Nextroll, as well as executives from other leading technology companies such as Fitbit and Coffee Meets Bagel.

“To change the tech industry, there needs to be a focus on creating an inclusive environment that strives to give women and underrepresented groups the tools they need to land leadership roles,” said Nancy Wang, CEO and Founder of AWIP. “We are here to nourish the next generation of product leaders and in doing so, reshape the technology industry as a whole.”

WHAT:

AWIP’s Annual Advancing Women in Product Executive Summit 2019 and Networking Event

 

WHO:

Panels

  • Shattering the Glass Ceiling: From Academia to CPO
    From pursuing her PhD at Berkeley to becoming the Chief Product Officer of one of the world's largest social networks, Nextdoor, Dr. Tatyana Mamut will walk listeners through what elements from her academic background helped her become a leading female tech executive.
  • Shifting Away From the Promotion Pyramid — It’s a Pathway Problem, Not a Pipeline Problem
    While the percentage of men represented in corporate roles increases with seniority, from entry level to C-suite, the percentage of women represented in similar roles sharply decreases with seniority. Join us to hear from our panelists on their experiences in effective and objective candidate avocation and how to avoid subjective evaluations.
  • How to Measure What Matters?
    Is your Mission statement in line with your Product Metrics? Organizations often face conflicting charters, from maximizing shareholder value to emphasizing customer experience. With the current technology climate, industry leaders on this panel will discuss how to create North Star metrics that align with your company's mission and ethics.
  • How Do I Influence a Culture Change in a Male Dominated Organization?
    Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is a main focus for companies, with workplace diversity leading to higher job acceptance rates and generating 19% higher revenues. In this session, an experienced panel of leaders share best practices on how to build a diverse and inclusive teams.
  • Innovation Lightning Talks
    Each 20 minute session will invite tech leaders to share their unique professional journeys, as well as offer advice and explore best practices to advance in their career. Featured speakers include:
    • Mallun Yen, Co-founder of SaaStr, will discuss her journey building a global community through the world's biggest SaaS conference, SaaStr
    • Sandy Carter, Vice President at AWS and the woman behind IBM Watson and AWS' Enterprise Workloads will discuss the ins and outs of building enterprise products
    • Jarah Euston, two-time VC-backed founder and former Vice President of Product at Yahoo, Jarah will share tips for leading global product teams and building startups

 

WHEN:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT

 

WHERE:

AWS LOFT

525 Market St 2nd Floor

San Francisco, CA 94105

To apply for an invitation, please visit, AWIP Executive Summit 2019 Invitation. For more information on the summit, please visit: www.advancingwomeninproduct.org/awip-summit-2019

About AWIP

Co-founded by two Google and Amazon PMs, Advancing Women in Product (AWIP) empowers tech leaders through equality of opportunity in career advancement for both men and women. AWIP believes in the power of education and community to propel the technology industry forward. To learn more and to join AWIP, visit www.advancingwomeninproduct.org, @theAWIP on Twitter, and @AdvancingWomenInProduct on Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:26aThornburg Appoints Ben Kirby and Jeff Klingelhofer as Co-Heads of Investments
PR
07:25aTKK Symphony Acquisition Corporation Announces the Commencement of Tender Offer to Complete Merger
GL
07:24aONCOLYTICS BIOTECH : R) Appoints Experienced Financial and Strategic Leader Leonard Kruimer to Board of Directors
PU
07:24aMARATHON GOLD : Reports Additional Drill Results from Marathon Deposit at Valentine Gold Project, NL
PU
07:24aLONDON MARKETS: British Pound Climbs While FTSE 100 Registers Moderate Gains After Brexit Deal
DJ
07:22aSaudi Arabia plans bumper Aramco IPO, relying on easy loans and rich locals
RE
07:21aBrexit deal news lifts pound towards $1.30, fuels rally UK domestic-focused shares
RE
07:21aThe Commercial Drone Market Is Experiencing Steady, Sustained Growth and Consolidation, with Global Revenue Expected to Reach $13.7 Billion by 2025, According to Tractica
BU
07:19aNWS : Notification and request form to non-registered shareholders
PU
07:19aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amendment
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
4ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group