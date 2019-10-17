AWIP Announces Second Executive Summit to Advance Women into Tech Leadership Roles

Advancing Women in Product (AWIP), the organization aiming to bridge the diversity gap for technology leaders by empowering high-potential female product and tech leaders through equality of opportunity, today announced the agenda and speakers for the organization’s annual Advancing Women in Product Executive Summit 2019.

AWIP Ambassadors curated the summit, which will be held on October 30 in San Francisco, California. The event aims to advance the next generation of technology leaders by cultivating authentic conversations with today’s leading technology executives on topics including “Shifting Away from the Promotion Pyramid” and “How to Change Culture in a Male-dominated Organization.”

Technology leaders presenting at the summit include Sandy Carter, Vice President at Amazon Web Services; Tatyana Mamut, Chief Product Officer at Nextdoor; Sherry Lowe, Chief Marketing Officer at Expanse; Jessica Wang, Vice President of Marketing at Mixpanel; Narayan Bharawaj, Vice President of Products at VMware; Scott Johnston, Chief Product Officer at Docker; Nihir Nanavati, Executive Vice President of Product at Nextroll, as well as executives from other leading technology companies such as Fitbit and Coffee Meets Bagel.

“To change the tech industry, there needs to be a focus on creating an inclusive environment that strives to give women and underrepresented groups the tools they need to land leadership roles,” said Nancy Wang, CEO and Founder of AWIP. “We are here to nourish the next generation of product leaders and in doing so, reshape the technology industry as a whole.”

WHAT: AWIP’s Annual Advancing Women in Product Executive Summit 2019 and Networking Event WHO: Panels Shattering the Glass Ceiling: From Academia to CPO

From pursuing her PhD at Berkeley to becoming the Chief Product Officer of one of the world's largest social networks, Nextdoor, Dr. Tatyana Mamut will walk listeners through what elements from her academic background helped her become a leading female tech executive.

Shifting Away From the Promotion Pyramid — It's a Pathway Problem, Not a Pipeline Problem

While the percentage of men represented in corporate roles increases with seniority, from entry level to C-suite, the percentage of women represented in similar roles sharply decreases with seniority. Join us to hear from our panelists on their experiences in effective and objective candidate avocation and how to avoid subjective evaluations.

How to Measure What Matters?

Is your Mission statement in line with your Product Metrics? Organizations often face conflicting charters, from maximizing shareholder value to emphasizing customer experience. With the current technology climate, industry leaders on this panel will discuss how to create North Star metrics that align with your company's mission and ethics.

How Do I Influence a Culture Change in a Male Dominated Organization?

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is a main focus for companies, with workplace diversity leading to higher job acceptance rates and generating 19% higher revenues. In this session, an experienced panel of leaders share best practices on how to build a diverse and inclusive teams. Innovation Lightning Talks

Each 20 minute session will invite tech leaders to share their unique professional journeys, as well as offer advice and explore best practices to advance in their career. Featured speakers include: Mallun Yen, Co-founder of SaaStr, will discuss her journey building a global community through the world's biggest SaaS conference, SaaStr Sandy Carter, Vice President at AWS and the woman behind IBM Watson and AWS' Enterprise Workloads will discuss the ins and outs of building enterprise products Jarah Euston, two-time VC-backed founder and former Vice President of Product at Yahoo, Jarah will share tips for leading global product teams and building startups

WHEN: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. PDT WHERE: AWS LOFT 525 Market St 2nd Floor San Francisco, CA 94105

To apply for an invitation, please visit, AWIP Executive Summit 2019 Invitation. For more information on the summit, please visit: www.advancingwomeninproduct.org/awip-summit-2019

About AWIP

Co-founded by two Google and Amazon PMs, Advancing Women in Product (AWIP) empowers tech leaders through equality of opportunity in career advancement for both men and women. AWIP believes in the power of education and community to propel the technology industry forward. To learn more and to join AWIP, visit www.advancingwomeninproduct.org, @theAWIP on Twitter, and @AdvancingWomenInProduct on Facebook.

