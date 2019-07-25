AWIU International Association of Heat and Frost : Tell the Department of Labor you support the construction industry's exclusion from IRAPs

The Department of Labor has introduced draft language for regulations on expanding apprenticeships, including expanding Industry Recognized Apprenticeship Programs (IRAPs).

IRAPs are a direct threat to our Registered Insulators Union Apprenticeship program and to the entire construction industry.

Currently, the regulation has an exclusion for the construction industry, but during a 60-day comment period, we must tell the Department of Labor construction apprenticeships needs to remain excluded.

There is a building trades-wide campaign to tell the DOL construction industry apprenticeship programs need to continue to have oversight in order to maintain our excellent wages and benefits, dedication to safety and industry-leading training.

We need you, your family and friends to tell the DOL that government oversight is important to the registered construction industry apprenticeship programs and this oversight must remain.

TO VISIT OUR INSULATORS UNION PAGE AND TELL THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR YOU SUPPORT THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY'S EXCLUSION FROM IRAPS.

As many of you know, any changes to remove the oversight of our registered apprenticeship programs will put our industry in jeopardy.

Click here to find select talking points concerning the DOL and IRAPs provided by the North America's Building Trades Union (NABTU).

Your dedication to fighting for our industry is what will continue to make the Heat and Frost Insulators Union strong.