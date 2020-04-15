Log in
AWeber : Amplifies Support for Ecommerce Businesses

04/15/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Enhanced integrations with leading ecommerce platforms enable customers to increase sales and conversions through email marketing.

AWeber, a leading provider of powerfully-simple email marketing software for small businesses, today announced enhanced support for ecommerce-powered businesses. Through deepened integrations with leading ecommerce solutions, AWeber customers can now automate abandoned cart emails, send product recommendations, fine-tune automation funnels, and more, to quickly grow their email lists and boost sales.

Email is one of the top marketing channels that drive ecommerce sales. By integrating with leading ecommerce software, AWeber customers can:

  • Better understand their audiences
  • Tailor automated email marketing campaigns
  • Personalize content by purchase history
  • Motivate first-time customers with specific promotions
  • Recover lost sales through cart abandonment emails
  • Gain visibility into prospects’ and customers’ purchase behaviors

“We’re committed to building powerfully-simple tools for small business owners who want to connect with their prospects and customers, deliver personalized experiences, and turn first-time shoppers into lifelong fans,” said Rob Patterson, Chief Marketing Officer at AWeber. “The updates to our ecommerce integrations deliver on our promise to do 90% of the work for our customers, so they can focus on developing amazing relationships with their audiences and grow their businesses.”

AWeber has simple, native integrations with the leading ecommerce platforms, including WooCommerce, Shopify, PayPal, Etsy, SamCart, JVZoo, WarriorPlus, ClickBank, 3DCart, and others. AWeber also integrates with Stripe, Ecwid and others through Zapier.

AWeber's WooCommerce and Shopify plugins work seamlessly and include cart abandonment options, which allows users to compete and thrive in the ever-changing retail landscape.

To help small businesses better pair email marketing with ecommerce, AWeber has partnered with WooCommerce to offer a 50% off discount on new and renewed WooCommerce annual subscriptions. The offer is valid through April 30, 2020 and is available to users who integrate AWeber within their online store.

“These updates allow customers to easily configure their ecommerce plugins to unlock incredible email marketing capabilities,” said Zac Gery, Integrations Product Manager at AWeber. “AWeber customers now have the ecommerce functionality they need to fine tune their marketing funnels and convert shoppers into customers.”

For a complete list of integrations AWeber supports, visit AWeber’s Integrations page. To learn more about how AWeber’s email marketing software can help grow your ecommerce business, register for our free webinar on April 22, 2020 at 2 p.m. ET.

About AWeber

AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing and landing page software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, build landing pages, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2020
