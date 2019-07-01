AWeber : Now Empowers Use of Dynamic & Interactive Content with AMP for Email

AMP for Email is now available to AWeber customers

AWeber, a leading small business email marketing and automation platform, today announced support of the new Accelerated Mobile Pages (“AMP”) for Email framework. As the first email service provider for small businesses to support AMP’s framework, AWeber now enables customers to send powerful email messages that engage Gmail-users through interactive and dynamic content. Yahoo! mail, Microsoft’s Outlook.com, and Mail.Ru will also support AMP for Email.

Through AWeber’s API, customers are able to more deeply personalize messages by embedding AMP components within Gmail messages. With interactive message content, subscribers can accomplish tasks, such as signing up for a newsletter, leaving product reviews, booking appointments, answering questionnaires, RSVPing to events, and viewing live package shipping statuses — without ever leaving their inbox. This eliminates the need to open a web browser to take action from emails.

“AWeber’s goal has always been to provide small business owners and entrepreneurs with powerfully-simple email marketing solutions and support,” said Rob Patterson, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer at AWeber. “Email shouldn’t be static. By allowing people to engage with content faster, AMP for Email will enhance subscribers’ experiences within the inbox. I’m excited about the many doors that AMP for Email will open for our customers.”

AMP for Email is an extension of the original 2015 AMP project, which Google launched with more than 30 collaborators as an open-source initiative. The AMP project sought to enhance the speed that content loads on mobile devices. Within the first two years of AMP’s introduction, publishers and eCommerce organizations that used AMP improved profit growth by 20% from sales conversions, according to a study conducted by Forrester.

"We live in a day and age where technology is enabling more personal and interactive relationships between businesses and their customers,” said Chris Vasquez, Director of Product at AWeber. “By adding AMP message support to our API, we’re ensuring our customers have the most up-to-date tools and technology at their fingertips to create messages that will help them connect with their customers and rapidly grow their businesses."

To learn more about AMP for Email, please visit AWeber’s Knowledge Base or register for AWeber’s webinar about how to create engaging messages with AMP for Email on July 11, 2019. Additional information is available within Google’s security requirements.

AWeber is a market-leader of small business email marketing solutions. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing solutions. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers entrepreneurs and small businesses the ability to quickly load & manage contacts, send amazing emails, and analyze results without having to be tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 700 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

