AWeber : is Now a Remote-First Team

The decision to transition to a remote-first workforce going-forward will benefit AWeber team members and customers for years to come.

AWeber, a leading small business email marketing solution, recently announced its decision to transition to a fully remote-first workforce. Formerly based in Chalfont, Pa., AWeber’s decision to become a remote-first workplace comes amidst new realities posed by COVID-19. However, in an announcement to AWeber team members, Tom Kulzer, AWeber’s Founder and CEO, explained how the decision will benefit the company, its team, and its customers for years to come.

“Beyond the social distancing challenges and health concerns facing us today, this shift was decided with our team members’ and customers’ best interests at heart,” Kulzer said. “Our people — our team members and customers — always come first.”

Studies have shown that working remotely promotes better health and wellness. Eliminating commutes and creating greater flexibility provides a better work-life balance. In fact, a PGi study found that 80 percent of remote workers reported improved morale, and 82 percent of remote workers reported reduced stress levels.

The benefits of remote work extend to customers, as well. A recent study from Quantum Workplace found that 62 percent of employees believe working remotely positively affects engagement, and 77 percent of remote employees confirmed improved productivity.

Additionally, by eliminating geographical hiring limits, AWeber is now able to welcome new team members from all over the world to its talented team, creating a more diverse team with their own unique experiences, knowledge, and backgrounds, and promoting a greater, faster opportunity for innovation.

“Our mission has never wavered. We remain dedicated to small businesses by delivering powerfully-simple email marketing software, so they can continue living their dreams and growing their businesses,” Kulzer said. “We’re excited to propel AWeber into the future, and can’t wait to continue creating remarkable experiences for our customers and team members.”

To read more about AWeber’s shift to a remote-first team, visit the AWeber blog.

About AWeber

AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing and landing page software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, build landing pages, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is a remote-first team with employees based throughout the United States. For more information, visit aweber.com, subscribe to the AWeber blog, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005477/en/