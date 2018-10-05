AXA Property Trust Ltd - Company Update

AXA Property Trust Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)
LEI Number: 213800AF85VEZMDMF931
(The “Company”)
UPDATE RELATING TO THE
COMPANY’S ONGOING STRATEGY
5thOctober 2018
Further to the Company’s announcement on 21stSeptember 2018 regarding the result of the adjourned EGM, the Directors have consulted with the shareholder who voted against the proposal to voluntarily wind up the Company pursuant to Section 391(1)(b) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended.
During this consultation the shareholder has proposed that the Company retains its Listing, ceases the managed wind-down and realisation of assets and changes its Investment Objectives to permit the Company to make new investments in different asset classes to those currently permitted.
The Directors view these proposals to be a significant change from the current Investment Objectives approved by more than 75% of those voting in October 2013. The October 2013 resolution therefore remains in place unless otherwise changed by shareholders and the Board believes it has to continue with the current realisation strategy, in particular with respect to the lease negotiations and disposal at Curno.
Company website: retail.axa-im.co.uk/axa-property-trust
All Enquiries:
Investment Manager
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited
Broker Services
7 Newgate Street
London EC1A 7NX
United Kingdom
Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
150 Cheapside
London EC2V 6ET
United Kingdom
Tel: +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund
Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL
Channel Islands