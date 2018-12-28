Log in
AXA Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

12/28/2018 | 04:26pm CET

AXA Property Trust Limited

(the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 43007)

(LEI Number 213800AF85VEZMDMF931)

28 December 2018

Result of AGM

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Ordinary Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 27 November 2018 were put to the Meeting. Details of the voting results, which should be read alongside the Notice, are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Discretion Abstain
1 10,113,255 0 0 767,388 Passed
2 9,607,884 473,900 0 798,859 Passed
3 10,111,697 1,558 0 767,388 Passed
4 9,606,326 475,458 0 798,859 Passed
5 2,662,602 7,743,115 0 474,926 Failed
6 3,136,502 7,743,115 0 1,026 Failed

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution. 

Directors Resignations

Resolution 5 – To re-elect Charles Hunter as a Director of the Company in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Resolution 5 was not passed at the AGM;

Resolution 6 - To re-elect Stephane Monier as a Director of the Company in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Resolution 6 was not passed at the AGM

Mr Hunter made the following statement;

“In retiring from the board and the Chairmanship of AXA Property Trust, I wish to thank shareholders for their support over the years, and other members of the board, past and present, and all those who have provided services to the company. The company has benefitted from a high standard of service at all times; I would particularly mention AXA Investment Managers and Northern Trust who have provided an exemplary professional service.”

Mr. Monier also wished to convey his appreciation and thanks to shareholders, other members of the board, including the Chairman, and all those who have provided services to the Company.

The full statements from Mr Hunter and Mr Monier are available to shareholders upon request.

The Board wishes to express their sincere thanks to both Charles Hunter and Stephane Monier for their dedicated service to the Company since it was established and best wishes for the future. 

Appointment of Chairman

Following the AGM, the Directors met and resolved to appoint Gavin Farrell as Chairman of the Company on an interim basis.


 
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
 
Tel:         01481 745001
 

END


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
