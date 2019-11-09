Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AXA expects to book $3.1 billion gain from EQH exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/09/2019 | 07:04am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of insurer Axa is seen at the entrance of the company's headquarters in Brussels

French insurer AXA said it expected to book net proceeds of $3.1 billion from the sale of a 29% stake in AXA Equitable Holdings (EQH) as it exits its U.S. life insurance business.

AXA, the second-largest European insurer after Germany's Allianz, has been gradually divesting from EQH to raise funds to pay for its $15 billion acquisition of Bermuda-based rival XL last year.

AXA said in a statement on Friday it had sold 144 million EQH shares at $21.80 per share to Goldman Sachs, the sole underwriter in a secondary public share offering expected to close on Nov. 13.

EQH has agreed to repurchase 24 million shares at the same price.

AXA said that proceeds from the deal would boost the group's Solvency II capital requirements ratio by six points and that no significant net income impact was expected.

After the deal, the French group will retain only a 9.6% stake it needs to redeem an AXA bond maturing in May 2021 that has to be exchangeable in EQH shares.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Stocks treated in this article : AXA, Allianz SE
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE -2.71% 219 Delayed Quote.25.04%
AXA 1.52% 25.38 Real-time Quote.34.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:06aULTIMOVACS ASA : - long term results from uv1 clinical study in patients with non-small cell lung cancer
AQ
07:04aAXA expects to book $3.1 billion gain from EQH exit
RE
07:01aFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : Presents Initial Safety Data from the Phase 1 Trial of FPT155 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting
BU
07:00aAutolus Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on AUT06NG at the SITC Annual Meeting
GL
06:46a30 YEARS OF TRANSITION : the East-West convergence in numbers
AQ
06:30aISLAMI BANK BANGLADESH : IBBL inaugurates Agent Banking Outlet in Rupasdi Uttar Bazar, Brahmanbaria
PU
06:21aCAPITAL ONE : Taylor Swift to perform for free in Atlanta
AQ
06:05aGIVAUDAN : buys U.S. flavour and fragrance maker Ungerer
RE
05:33aFRANCE'S EDF EXPECTS SIX NEW NUCLEAR REACTORS TO COST 46 BILLION EUROS : Le Monde
RE
04:51aIMF ups the ante, demands government try and recover $15bn stolen from banks
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork, ex-CEO Neumann, Softbank sued over botched IPO, plummeting value
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : The Great Streaming Battle Is Here. No One Is Safe.
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : UPDATE1: Japan aims to keep elderly in driver's seat with compact EV subsidies
4China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years
5China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group