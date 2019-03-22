AXEON Appoints ADEKHA as a Preferred Authorized Distributor and Strategic Partner in Africa

AXEON
Water Technologies, a world-leader in the engineering and
manufacturing of water treatment solutions, has announced the
appointment of ADEKHA as an authorized distributor and strategic partner
for the Middle East and African regions. AXEON and ADEKHA will help
provide economical solutions for solving the growing water quality
challenges in the Middle East and Africa and alleviate the shortage of
potable water through the latest membrane and filtration technologies.
“I was pleased to learn about AXEON’s industry leading water and
wastewater treatment technologies and solutions while I was in Los
Angeles, California, in November 2017. Our meeting with Dr. Michal Olia,
Chief Operating Officer of AXEON Water Technologies, was very timely
with the state of the water and wastewater treatment industry in
Nigeria, which is why Mr. Kahari S. Nash “Oladipupo”, Director of
ADEKHA, and I believed AXEON was and is the right partner for Ifeland,
Yorubaland, ADEKHA and Nigeria. We shall be diligently working with the
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration over the next four
years to bring clean and safe drinking water to our beloved Nigeria,”
said His
Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni
of Ife, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman ADEKHA LTD.
“This newly formed strategic relationship will allow AXEON and ADEKHA to
position themselves as a preferred and valued strategic partner for
governments and local communities located within Africa. This bilateral
relationship will bring value to both companies and most importantly,
the people of Nigeria, thus prompting for regular shipments of water
treatment systems to better serve the demands for clean water,” said Mr.
Augustin Pavel, Chief Executive Officer at AXEON Water Technologies.
“We are delighted to be selected as the exclusive and preferred choice
of His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja
II, Ooni of Ife and ADEKHA’s Director Mr. Kahari Nash for bringing clean
water and wastewater solutions to the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”
stated Dr. Michael Olia. He added, “AXEON has been a market disruptor by
pioneering best-in-class water treatment system designs and engineering
and providing marketing, technical and customer support services
throughout the global water industry. With several recent technology
acquisitions and an experienced leadership team that spans five decades,
AXEON and ADEKHA are poised for great success in delivering clean water
for Nigeria.”
Dr. Olia expressed the importance of this strategic relationship and
said, “ADEKHA and AXEON’s cooperation speaks volumes about the
commitment both companies are making to provide the best in class water
treatment solutions. What is most compelling about ADEKHA and AXEON is
our undisputed commitment to clean-water-for-all in Nigeria and surround
regions. Our commercial and industrial departments are on the forefront
of supporting our cutting-edge technologies and designing advanced
project management systems. Our ability to start and commission projects
on time and on budget, is mission-critical for serving the great people
of Nigeria. I look forward to continue managing AXEON and ADEKHA’s
strategic partnership and collaboration, and I am eager to commence
delivering sensible solutions for Nigeria.”
About AXEON Water Technologies
Established in 1989 as a manufacturer of water treatment products,
AXEON’s corporate headquarters, research, engineering, manufacturing and
support facilities, are in Temecula, California, USA. As a leading
producer of commercial and industrial membrane filtration systems in
North America, AXEON offers cost-effective solutions that yield high
quality, performance, dependability and has earned the trust and respect
of industry professionals and customers in more than 80 countries around
the globe. For more information, please visit www.axeonwater.com.
About ADEKHA, Ltd.
Located in Ile-Ife “The Source”, Osun State, Federal Republic of
Nigeria, and Houston, Texas, USA, ADEKHA was established in 2016 by His
Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, Ooni
of Ife, Co-Founder & Co-Chairman; and Mr. Kahari S. Nash “Oladipupo”,
Co-Founder & Director, to identify and lead economic development
opportunities in Ifeland, Yorubaland, Nigeria, Africa and
Internationally; in partnership with industry leading local and
international firms. ADEKHA offers cost-effective solutions that yield
unmatched performance and dependability to its partnerships and business
collaborations. ADEKHA brings with it a combined over 40 years of local
and international experience, knowledge and relationships in business
and politics that has allowed it to develop professional and economic
growth in local and international communities. For more information,
please visit www.oonirisa.org
