AXOGEN CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. - AXGN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 11, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against AxoGen, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AXGN), if they purchased the Company’s securities in connection with its November 2017 or May 2018 secondary public offering or between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.



AxoGen and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 18, 2018, Seligman Investments reported that former AxoGen employees had made allegations that the Company had engaged in channel stuffing and backdating of revenue as well as the use of “misleading operating metrics…that the company’s definition of ‘active accounts’ may overstate the actual number by a factor of ten.”

On this news, AxoGen’s stock plummeted nearly 22%.

The case is Einhorn v. AxoGen, Inc. et al, 19-cv-00069.

