AXOGEN Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against AxoGen, Inc. -- AXGN

NEW YORK, March 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN): (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with AxoGen's November 2017 secondary public offering; and/or (2) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities pursuant and/or traceable to AxoGen's false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with AxoGen's May 2018 secondary public offering; and/or (3) purchased or otherwise acquired AxoGen securities between August 7, 2017 and December 18, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for AxoGen investors under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AxoGen aggressively increased prices to mask lower sales; (2) AxoGen's pricing alienated customers and AxoGen's future growth; (3) ambulatory surgery centers form a significant part of the market for AxoGen's products; (4) such centers were especially sensitive to price increases; (5) AxoGen was dependent on a small number of surgeons whom AxoGen paid to generate sales; (6) AxoGen's consignment model for inventory was reasonably likely to lead to channel stuffing; (7) AxoGen offered purchase incentives to sales representatives to encourage channel stuffing; (8) AxoGen's sales representatives were encouraged to backdate revenue to artificially inflate metrics; (9) AxoGen lacked adequate internal controls to prevent such channel stuffing and backdating of revenue; (10) AxoGen's key operating metrics, such as number of active accounts, were overstated; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about AxoGen's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 11, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1478.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

